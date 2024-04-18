The water main renewal programme is moving into the Cambridge CBD. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Waipā District Council is replacing ageing water pipes in Cambridge as part of a district-wide plan to future-proof the local infrastructure.

Water services manager Martin Mould said Cambridge is the fastest-growing town in the district, and the water main renewal work would ensure the current level of service will be maintained.

“The current water mains date between 1926 and 1940. We are proactively replacing these pipes before they reach the end of their life, start to develop leaks and cause unplanned water outages,” Mould said.

During the works, the council will try to minimise disruption, with local contractors Camex Civil installing the new pipes on Dick St at the same time the road closes for the Cambridge Pathway project.

“When the opportunity to combine projects comes up, it makes sense to take advantage and get it done ahead of schedule,” Mould said.

Work in Leamington and Cambridge residential areas is in the final stages, with most of the new pipes now being connected to the network.

Work started in Queen St earlier this month between McDonald’s Cambridge and the Z service station.

The next stage of work will be on Victoria St and Duke St, the majority of which will be done at night.

Once complete, the new water mains should serve the community for at least a century.

To keep up to date with the project visit the council website.