Water restrictions now in place in Coromandel Town and Whitianga

Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days in some parts of the Coromandel. Photo / Duncan Brown.

Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days in some parts of the Coromandel. Photo / Duncan Brown.

The heavy rain experienced by the Coromandel over the New Year period has resulted in restrictions to water use in Coromandel Town and Whitianga after water treatment plants failed to process excess sediment expediently.

In a statement, the Thames Coromandel District Council said that treatment plants: “Have to process at a much slower rate due to the additional sediment in the water, or even be shut off at times. As a result, our treated water storage is lower than normal, which looks set to be the case until the water source becomes cleaner.“

There are five levels of restrictions to manage water supply:

Level 1 - No restrictions: No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. People should be mindful of water use regardless.

No official restrictions on water use, but water is a precious resource. People should be mindful of water use regardless. Level 2 - Conserve water: Residents and holidaymakers are asked to be careful with their water use to ensure supply continues.

Residents and holidaymakers are asked to be careful with their water use to ensure supply continues. Level 3 - Alternate days: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses.

Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses. Level 4 - Hand-held hoses only: A total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number, you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses.

A total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number, you can use your hose on even-numbered days, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses. Level 5 - Watering ban: Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Whitianga is currently on Level 3 restrictions. Photo / 123rf.com

Coromandel Town and Whitianga are currently at Level 3 restrictions as a result of the low storage levels, meaning hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days.

People “can use your hose on even-numbered days of the month, and vice-versa for odd-numbered houses” to manage supply, the council said.

The substantial influx of holidaymakers to the Coromandel also places pressure on the water supply, and the council is urging the public to conserve to alleviate shortages over the summer which is predicted to be a long and hot on the back of the El Nino weather pattern.

“We are in for a long hot summer, and being conscious about water conservation is so important,” Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told the council.

“We need to make sure we have enough water to supply our increased population during this time, as well as maintain enough reserves in case of an emergency such as a fire.”

Coromandel Towns are supplied by the following water sources:

Matarangi - Opitonui River

Whitianga - Whangamaroro River

Hahei - Groundwater bore

Coromandel Town - Karaka Stream and Waiau Stream

Pauanui - Oturu Stream and groundwater bore field

Tairua - Pepe Stream and tributaries

Whangamatā - Groundwater bore field

Thames - Kauaeranga River and Mangarehu Stream





Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.