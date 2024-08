In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, Hamas says its top political leader has been killed in an Israeli airstrike and nursing graduates were sent job offers in error.

Police are appealing to the public for information leading to the location of Rawhiti Okaharm Tokona.

A warrant has been issued for Tokona’s arrest and he is wanted by police.

According to a police statement, Tokona is believed to be in the Waikato or Bay of Plenty districts and may have travelled within these areas.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Rawhiti Okaharm Tokona, 25, who has a Warrant to Arrest and is wanted by Police.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Tokona.