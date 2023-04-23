Motorists are encouraged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before leaving for their intended destination. Photo / 123rf

With many motorists expected to take an extra day and have another long weekend to encompass Anzac Day and the end of the school holiday, Waikato and Bay of Plenty roads are expected to be busier than normal, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Anzac parades with take place nationwide at various times on Tuesday, April 25. When travelling through smaller townships, be aware of advertised road closures and drive to the signposted speed limits and detours that may be in place. Motorists are encouraged to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner prior to leaving for their intended destination. (journeys.nzta.govt.nz)

Waka Kotahi work crews are continuing to witness motorists speeding through worksites. “We are asking again that all motorists please slow down when passing through worksites and adhere to the temporary speed restrictions, which are in place to keep everyone safe and to protect the work that is being undertaken. Crews go to work each day expecting to get home safely at the end of it, just like everyone else. Safety is the top priority. This is what you can expect to see on your journeys in the upcoming weeks:

Waikato

East Waikato

● SH25 Opoutere: An underslip has caused significant damage to the road structure. Work is ongoing to retreat the road to allow vehicles past. The temporary road is open with stop/go traffic management, however, there may be periods of stop/stop traffic management as required. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing, work to repair the slip has commenced.

● SH25 Kereta Hill: Night-time closures will be in place from April 26 for up to 10 days while road repair work is undertaken. There will be a one-hour time slot each night between 11pm and midnight to allow vehicles through. Daytime closures are required for three days between 11am and noon to undertake chip sealing and paint marking when the temperatures are higher.

● SH25A Kopu-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit has collapsed, and the road is impassable. Geotechnical investigations are ongoing. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town.

Central Waikato

● SH5 Napier – Taupō: SH5 towards Napier is now open to all traffic 24 hours a day. There are 32 damaged sites along the route, travel will take longer than it used to. Works to repair slips and dropouts are ongoing. Daytime road closures are being planned for road renewals in the coming weeks. More information.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Traffic continues to be managed through the 4.5km site where side and median barriers are being installed south of Ātiamuri. Both north and southbound lanes are restricted to 50km/h with stop/go traffic management in place. Pavement works and barrier construction will finish in May.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place

West Waikato

SH1 Waikato Expressway – Ngāruawāhia Section: To enable the next stage of pavement repair works to commence, a section of temporary steel barriers needs to be relocated. Temporary surfacing repairs are also being completed. This requires night closures of the southbound lanes and traffic will be detoured for three nights. There will be a southbound closure on Tuesday, April 25 (Anzac Day) between 9pm and 5am, and on Wednesday 26th and Thursday 27th between 7pm and 5am. Outside these times a single lane in each direction will be available with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion in March 2024. Detours are via Ngāruawāhia with the exception of HPMV (use SH1B) and overweight vehicles (use SH2/SH27). More information.

● SH23 Dinsdale: Due to the Dinsdale Water Supply Upgrade project, traffic management will be in place around the Dinsdale Roundabout, Rifle Range Rd, and the Rifle Range Rd and Massey St intersection until mid-February, dependent on weather and project progress. Full completion of the project is expected by late April. The northbound lane of Rifle Range Rd is closed to traffic. More information.

● SH1C Frankton: Asphalt resurfacing at the SH1C/SH23/Massey/Hall Overbridge intersection commences Sunday, April 30. Work will take place overnight, Sunday to Thursday nights, for approximately three weeks. There will be two detours in place: The detour to Hall St is via SH1C, Norton Rd, Jolly St and Kent St, detour to Massy St is via 1C, Rifle Range Rd and Massey St.

● SH1C Hillcrest: Work at the SH1C/Cambridge Rd roundabout continues with one lane available in each direction. A temporary speed limit of 30km/h is in place at all times. Cambridge Rd and Johnsview Tce are operating as left-in/left-out only. Additionally, from April 5 until late May, there will be no left turn from SH1C Cobham Drive into local Cambridge Rd. Please use the Wairere Drive-Cobham Drive interchange to access local Cambridge Rd and the Hillcrest shops. This work sees the intersection changed to traffic light controls and is expected to be completed by late August.

● SH1C Hamilton: Resurfacing North and South of the Koura Drive overbridge will take place from Wednesday, April 26, to Friday 28th. Work will take place during the day with reduced speed limits in place.

● SH1 Cambridge to Piarere: Enabling works for 2.8km of median barrier from Keeley’s Reserve to just past Kentucky Road commenced on April 11. The southbound passing lane on SH1 Tirau Rd near Keeley’s Reserve will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday. Delays are expected. Work continues until the end of April, there will be no work or associated traffic management on statutory holidays or during any weekends.

● SH23 Raglan Deviation: An underslip has occurred at a section of road approximately 1.6km west of Glentui Lane. A temporary two-lane road has been constructed to allow vehicles to pass the affected area, and this is now open to all traffic with a speed restriction of 60km/h. Work to repair the underslip is ongoing and will be completed by early May.

● SH3 Glenview: Work is progressing well to create a Bus Hub outside the Glenview Shopping Centre. The project should be complete by early April.

● SH30 Kōpaki: Due to safety concerns Kopaki Bridge is only open to local light traffic until the new bridge is open to traffic in May. The detour for all other vehicles is via Kopaki Rd and SH4.

● SH31 Kawhia Rd: Repairs to an underslip require daytime closures between 8am and 530pm each weekday until late May. The road will open for an hour between 12.30pm and 1.30pm to allow traffic past the site. Outside these times stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit are in place. This site will be open on April 24 and 25 (Anzac weekend).

North Waikato

● SH1 Pioneer Rd, Pokeno: Lane restrictions will be in place on Thursday, April 27,l between 9pm and 5am. Stop/go traffic management will be in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions.

SH1 Pokeno to Nikau Road: There will be a full northbound closure on Thursday April 27 between 9.30pm and 5am, traffic will be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes. Traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place.

● SH2 Maramarua township: Lane restrictions will be in place on Tuesday, April 25 to Thursday 27th, between 9pm and 5am. Stop/go traffic management will be in place to allow traffic to travel in both directions. Waka Kotahi says the above information is accurate at the time of release. Many of the above works are dependent on a number of factors, particularly weather, and may be postponed at short notice. For up-to-date information on road works, traffic, detours and delays, motorists are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website. (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).