Waipā residents can dispose of hazardous household waste for free this month. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Waipā residents can dispose of hazardous household waste for free this month. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Waipā residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste for free this month.

Those who register for the Sunday, November 26 event can drop off cleaners, poisons, solvents, batteries, garden chemicals, automotive wastes (brake fluid, oil, antifreeze and fuel) and pool chemicals at a dedicated Te Awamutu location.

They will also be able to learn about existing recycling and safe disposal options for hazardous household materials and other items needing specialised forms of recycling, like e-waste, gas bottles, paint and mobile phones.

It is an annual event hosted by Waipā District Council that alternates between Te Awamutu and Cambridge.

Waste minimisation assistant Shelley Wilson said the partnership with ChemCollect, part of the 3R Group, would allow residents to clear out chemicals from under their kitchen sink and garden shed and have them safely and responsibly disposed of.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this event free to residents. It is a great opportunity for locals, because it can be really hard to find a place that accepts this kind of waste,” Wilson said.

ChemCollect manager Jason Richards said his team had been managing hazardous waste collections for businesses and organisations for over 10 years.

“The hazardous materials are collected, combined, and sorted for their future disposal pathways. Most materials can be disposed of in New Zealand through certified disposal companies. Materials that aren’t available nationally go offshore to be disposed of through high temperature incineration, where all the emissions are captured.”

Commercial and agricultural waste types and volumes are not eligible to be disposed of.

Those who register before Sunday, November 19 will be contacted to confirm their dedicated time slot and to be provided of the event location details.

To register for the event and find out more about what is eligible for safe disposal, head to myhazwaste.kiwi/local-collection-te-awamutu.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.