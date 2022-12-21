The council has created operational and engagement plans for the next incident at Lake Ngā Roto.

Waipā District Council has action plans in place to enable a streamlined response should an algal bloom outbreak (cyanobacteria) occur at Lake Ngā Roto this summer.

The council’s community services manager, Brad Ward, said it was “not a question of if, but when the next outbreak occurs”.

“The impacts of climate change mean our summers are hotter and water temperatures warmer than in previous years, so it’s the ideal breeding ground for algae,” he said.

“Our action plans can be deployed at a moment’s notice, even when the council office is closed over the Christmas break – which is where we came unstuck last year.

“While it’s difficult to prevent blooms, we aim to communicate quickly with mana whenua [and] the public, and have a more streamlined response with partner agencies to mitigate damage caused by the algae,” Ward said.

Algal blooms forced the closure of recreational activities on the lake and the walking track last summer due to a public health warning, with an extreme risk of cyanobacteria and E. coli.

Waikato Regional Council uses satellite imagery to detect algal bloom in Lake Ngā Roto, and the recent installation of new monitoring sensors will give an early warning before they arrive.

Peat lakes are unique for their cultural and spiritual value to mana whenua. They provide unique biodiversity that exists in few other places and are adapted to low-nutrient conditions and waterlogged soils.

For more information and updates, search for Lake Ngā Roto on the council website at www.waipadc.govt.nz.