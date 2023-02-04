Waipā mayor Susan O'Regan. Photo / Supplied

If you are a young aspiring leader, Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan is calling on you to step up and join the national leadership programme Tuia.

The Tuia leadership programme is aimed at smart, inspiring rangatahi Māori who have the potential to be leaders and contribute to their community.

The successful programme applicant will work alongside their local mayor to gain insights, receive one-on-one mentoring plus share their views and insights into what is important for youth.

O’Regan is encouraging young people to “step up and give it a go”.

“It’s a great programme and Waipā has been part of it for a long time. I’m very keen on making it easier for young people to have a voice at Council so I’m really keen to see someone take up this opportunity,” she says.

The programme, open to those aged between 18 and 25, involves a monthly informal meeting plus attendance at some formal occasions.

O’Regan says the programme is not “hugely formal”, but it has real value and will open doors and expose someone to new and valuable experiences.

“The successful applicant will need to be open-minded, confident in sharing their views and most importantly, be willing to learn,” O’Regan said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and it has big wins for Council because we will get a unique young person’s view of what’s important, right here, for Waipā.”

O’Regan is inviting interested rangatahi to email her by this Monday, February 6, at susan.oregan@waipadc.govt.nz.

Applicants are asked to provide standard information (name, contact details, age etc) and an insight into their schooling history, community activities, sporting or cultural involvement and plans for the future, why they want to be involved and what they want to achieve.

The young person selected must be available for a wananga at Mangatoatoa Marae from March 10 to 12.

Previous Waipā Tuia programme participants include Paige Connon, Cassidy Temese, Sirtori Eade and Sophia Wairoa-Harrison.

To find out more about Tuia visit the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs website or download the Tuia prospectus.

The Waikato Regional Council is also participating in the programme this year, however, their applications have already closed.