Former Waipā District Council Māori Ward councillor Takena Stirling. Photo / Waipā District Council

Waipā Māori ward councillor Takena Stirling has resigned, following his interim suspension as a lawyer.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan accepted his verbal resignation earlier today with a written resignation expected later today, according to a written statement from the Waipā District Council.

Stirling, a Te Awamutu-based lawyer, was elected as the district’s inaugural Māori Ward councillor in October. He resigned today following his suspension by the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal of the New Zealand Law Society.

O’Regan said the resignation was effective immediately. Stirling won’t be returning to the council, meaning it is likely that the council will hold a byelection.

Further details are going to be advised as soon as possible, the council says.

Stirling, born and raised in Kihikihi, studied law at Waikato University and previously worked as a commercial lawyer in Hamilton and in the King Country.

He opened his own law firm Stirling Legal in Te Awamutu in 2019, focusing on commercial and property law and asset protection.