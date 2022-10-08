The new mayor of Waipā, Susan O'Regan. Photo / Supplied.

Progress results have been released for Waipā District Council, and if confirmed, the district will be welcoming a new mayor along with two new councillors to the council table and three new members to community boards.

Former Councillor Susan O'Regan has won the mayoralty, ahead of Jim Mylchreest in second place. Chris Woodhams and Bernard Westerbaan polled third and fourth respectively. It is a close race for the Cambridge and Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Boards.

The progress results are based upon the counting of approximately 90 per cent of returned votes. These results do not include some special votes and votes returned on the day elections closed.

Progress results are:

Mayor

Susan O'Regan – 5,541

James (Jim) Mylchreest – 4,092

Chris Woodhams – 2,530

Bernard Westerbaan - 540

"I am delighted at the result, and really honoured that the community had confidence in me," says Susan O'Regan. "I would like to thank all the voters, my family and friends."

"I will work very hard for our community, as I have done for the last six years and will continue to do so.

"I would also like to acknowledge the service that Jim Mylchreest has given to our community."

Te Awamutu Ward, votes received (3 vacancies)

Andrew Brown – 2,158

Lou Brown – 2,115

Marcus Gower – 2,065

Bernard Westerbaan – 1,163

Bernie Fynn - 615

James Parlane - 443

Pirongia – Kakepuku Ward, votes received (2 vacancies)

Clare St Pierre – 1,716

Bruce Thomas – 1,446

Corilin Steel - 889

Maungatautari Ward, votes received (1 vacancy)

Mike Montgomerie - 700

Les Bennett - 407

Māori Ward, votes received (1 vacancy)

Takena Stirling - 253

Gaylene Roberts - 133

Bill Harris - 59

Cambridge Ward, votes received (4 vacancies)

Liz Stolwyk – 3,468

Mike Pettit – 3,451

Roger Gordon – 3,294

Philip Coles – 2,771

Don Sanders – 2,162

Delwyn Smith – 1,479

Progress results have also been announced for community board elections.

Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Board, votes received (4 vacancies)

Ange Holt – 2,138

Jill Taylor – 1,904

Sally Whitaker – 1,525

Norris Hall – 1,469

John Wood – 1,441

Georgina Christie – 1,333

Bernard Westerbaan – 1,313

James Parlane - 541

Maungatautari Community Board, votes received (1 vacancy)

Andrew Myers - 477

Les Bennett - 369

Ruth Nicholls – 279

Kakepuku representative for Te Awamutu Community Board, votes received – ELECTED UNOPPOSED

Kane Titchener

Cambridge Community Board, votes received (4 vacancies)

Jo Davies-Colley – 2,705

Alana MacKay – 2,630

Sue Milner – 2,201

Elise Badger – 1,844

David Slone – 1,811

Krystie Brickland – 1,620

Cherie Weinberg – 1,318

Delwyn Smith – 1,302

Micah Webb – 1,123

Selina Oliver – 1,095

Waipā District Council closed the elections today with 36.24 per cent of votes returned. Preliminary results will be announced later this evening or tomorrow after the last ordinary voting papers have been received and processed. Results could change.

The official election results will be released by Thursday, October 13, once all the ordinary and special votes have been counted, and these results are final.

All updates to the results will be available at www.waipadc.govt.nz/elections.