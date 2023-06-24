Waipā District Council is reviewing its dog bylaw. Photo / Michael Craig

Waipā District Council is sorting through 275 formal submissions on its dog bylaw review.

Submissions have now closed and while the formal analysis is still ongoing, the council has already identified a strong interest in three issues.

The submissions were particularly focused on whether or not dogs should be allowed at Kakepuku maunga, whether Lake Te Koo Utu and Cambridge Park Oval should be on or off-leash areas and on off-leash hours at some dog exercise areas.

The council is aiming to hold public hearings on the issue in August where submitters who have requested to be heard will be able to address elected members directly before the council makes a decision after the hearings.

Councils in general are required by law to review their Dog Control Policy and Bylaw to ensure the rules in place are fit for purpose. Waipā's current Dog Control Policy and Bylaw are from 2015.

The submissions made in the past weeks come on the back of community feedback received last year as part of the process to prepare the new draft bylaw.

There are about 9500 dogs in the district that would be affected by the proposed changes.