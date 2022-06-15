Community services manager Brad Ward at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. Photo/Supplied

Most of Waipā's 10 cemeteries are expected to be full by 2048.

But the council says no one need be concerned as early planning is already under way to make sure plenty of capacity is available despite the district's increasing population.

By law, all councils must provide land for burials and internment, in a way that is affordable for residents and in line with community expectations.

With the average number of Waipā burials increasing from 200 per year to 450 by 2043 due to an increasing and ageing population, planning is under way now to make sure choices are available. Community services manager Brad Ward is urging the community to be part of that planning process.

"The Te Awamutu cemetery is likely to reach capacity between 2028-2033, and Hautapu and Paterangi cemeteries between 2033-2038. This will put pressure on our other cemeteries which can absorb the overflow for a few years. But the Kihikihi and Leamington cemeteries will also reach capacity by 2043-2048," he said.

"Given that, we're planning now by preparing concept plans for all existing council-owned cemeteries to maximise existing and undeveloped cemetery land. And we really want the community to be part of this process."

Brad said council was exploring land acquisition opportunities in the district and was also encouraging people to consider other options, besides traditional burials.

"Waipā has 10 cemeteries across the district but compared to other parts of New Zealand, 70 per cent of people are choosing burial over cremation. That's unusually high. We recognise this is a very sensitive issue, but an increase in cremations would delay cemeteries reaching capacity."

Council offers a range of burial services including headstone monument berms, plaque monument berms, garden of remembrance plaques and natural burials. Natural burials, currently only available at Leamington cemetery, see the body or ashes returned to the earth as quickly as possible using only biodegradable materials. A tree is planted on the location so, over time, the body will be part of a natural bush setting in the cemetery.

Over the coming weeks, council will be holding workshops with mana whenua and key stakeholders to understand the aspirations for Waipā's cemeteries and to identify challenges and opportunities at each cemetery.

"We want to address common challenges across our cemetery network including the gaps in visitor facilities, parking and access challenges. Those discussions, along with wider community input, will help develop a plan that will guide the council's development of the cemeteries for at least the next 20 years."

Waipā residents can provide their feedback on the districts cemeteries by filling out a survey on www.waipadc.govt.nz/cemeteries-concept-plan.

People who complete the survey will go into the draw to win one of six $60 local florist vouchers. The survey will go live Monday, June 13, and feedback will close on Friday, July 8.