Waikato's Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club will host its centenary over Anzac weekend. Photo / Jesse Wood

Rural Matamata-based Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club will host its centenary over Anzac weekend, recognising 100 years since its re-formation.

In 1924, Harry Kennedy called a meeting to reform the Hinuera Rugby Football Club, which had fallen into recession when many of its treasured members went to serve in World War I.

The “Grand Old Man of Rugby”, Phil Cotter, became the first president of the newly-revived club.

Back then there were many other local rural clubs including Patetere, Raungaiti, Te Poi, Waharoa, Wairere, Walton and Wardville.

Over the years the club has seen several great players go through its ranks including former Canterbury rep Rhys Williams (brother of former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua), the most capped All Blacks Sevens player of all-time Tim Mikkelson (Hinuera Sevens), former All Blacks Sevens training squad member Benji Olesen, 1934-1946 Waikato rep William Warrender as well as Waikato flanker and 1956 Springbok tamer George Nola.

Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club centenary committee chairman Kieren Ross says the club is working on a book covering its past century.

Ross says Hinuera’s secret to longevity is being a community-minded club.

Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club legend George Nola in 1951.

“The community is at the forefront. We do like to perform well but it’s not the be-all and end-all of our club. It’s more so about playing good competitive sport but also having a good time.”

Over Anzac weekend, the club looks forward to joining together with past and present members to celebrate the 100th anniversary and the continuing evolution of the community sports club.

The centenary weekend kicks off at 4pm on Friday, April 26 with a welcome evening.

Here you can pick up any pre-ordered merchandise (on your registration form) and enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival while catching up with old friends.

The Hinuera Honeys women’s team will take the field at 5pm, followed by the Hinuera Under-21 team at 7pm.

On Saturday, April 27 a formal lunch will start at 10.30am.

A complimentary drink will be given on arrival, before a seated meal with a stroll through the history of the community club, and the “club team” of each decade announced.

Centenary playing jerseys will be presented to the senior teams before the Senior B game gets under way at 1pm, while the Senior A team will take to the pitch at 2.45pm.

Saturday evening brings about a Roaring 1920s Party, from 6.30pm.

Wind the clock back 100 years and dance the night away with Hamilton-based cover band The Monroes.

A complimentary drink is available on arrival, with supper later in the evening as well as a limited edition jersey auction.

To finish off the weekend, the Sunday Funday will start at 10.30am.

This includes a barbecue brunch with a Quad Bowls Tournament at the Hinuera Bowling Club and a Not So Fast Five Netball Tournament on the netball court.

As all merchandise is on a pre-order basis, please make sure you order and select sizing on your registration form.

To register head to sporty.co.nz/viewform/270158

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





