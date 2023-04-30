The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter in Auckland at night on one of its most recent missions. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a remarkable 74 missions in March, a 21 per cent increase compared with February, serving the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding areas.

The Waikato chopper completed various missions, ranging from medical transfers to rural missions, providing aid and assistance to those living in remote locations. The missions included 47 inter-hospital transfers, 16 medical events, two motor vehicle accidents and nine rural/farm-related incidents. The rescue helicopter was commonly spotted in Rotorua, with 16 inter-hospital transfers taking place, in Thames, with six inter-hospital transfers taking place, and in Waihi and Tauranga with five missions each.

Additionally, they completed a high number of missions in the Coromandel Region, with 15 missions taking place, which accounted for 20 per cent of all transported missions.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew being dispatched to Taharoa for a man in his 60s who was suffering from a critical medical event. The patient was stabilised at the scene and flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, March 2, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ngatea for a woman in her 30s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter March missions ranged from medical transfers to rural missions, providing aid and assistance to those living in remote locations. Photo / Supplied

That next evening, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a young boy who had been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and had sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, March 5, the helicopter was dispatched to Mt Kakepuku for a woman in her 20s who had fallen while hiking and sustained leg injuries. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

In March, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural community in the Waikato region for a young boy who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital.

That same day, the chopper went to Kawau Island for a young boy who was suffering from serious injuries. The patient was flown to Starship Hospital.

On March 12 the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 70s who had fallen and sustained a serious head injury. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On March 16 the helicopter was dispatched to Waihi for a man in his 60s who had suffered a serious medical event and collapsed. The patient required transport to Waikato Hospital.

On Sunday morning, March 19, the helicopter was tasked to transport a man in his 30s who was suffering from serious injuries after jumping into the water. The patient was flown from Waikato Hospital to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On March 23, the Waikatoelicopter was sent to Auckland City Hospital for a man in his 50s who had been involved in a serious MVA and had sustained multiple serious injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On March 27 the Waikato Westpac chopper was tasked to Whakatane Hospital for a young boy who had fallen onto concrete and sustained serious injuries. He was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, March 30, the helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a woman in her 20s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, March 31, the helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach for a teenage boy who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

