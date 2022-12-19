The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter on a callout to Matarangi. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were busy in November, completing 53 life-saving missions within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel and surrounding areas.

They included 22 inter-hospital transfers, 16 medical incidents, nine rural or farm incidents and a 75 per cent increase in motor-vehicle accidents – totalling seven missions.

Of these missions, 10 were to the Coromandel region, including Thames Hospital, Whitianga, Cooks Beach, Matarangi, Waihi, and Whangamata.

November calls included Kawhia for a woman in her 60s who was flown to Waikato Hospital for medical treatment.

The helicopter went to Raglan for a female patient with serious facial injuries and took her to Waikato Hospital.

The crew responded to a callout for a woman in her 90s who sustained serious injuries after being involved in a car crash. The patient was flown from Whangamata to Waikato Hospital.

In the early hours of November 5, the helicopter was dispatched to Whitianga for a woman in her 60s who had sustained fractures after falling off her e-bike. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

That same day, it was dispatched to Turangi for a teenage boy who had suffered serious facial injuries from fireworks.

On November 8 the rescue helicopter went to SH3 Hangatiki for a man in his 40s who had been involved in a serious car crash and sustained critical chest injuries. He was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On Friday afternoon, November 11, the helicopter was dispatched to Tokoroa for a teenage boy who had suffered injuries after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. The patient was in critical condition and was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On Friday night, the helicopter was dispatched to Tirau for a young boy who had suffered serious injuries after being involved in a car crash.

On Saturday night, November 26, the helicopter went to a town south of Te Kuiti for a young child who had suffered from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital.

In the early hours of Monday, November 28 the helicopter was tasked to transport a preterm baby from Rotorua Hospital. The baby was flown to Waikato Hospital.

With the Christmas season just around the corner, Kiwis will be out and about making the most of this warm weather and sunshine. The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew will remain on standby all summer so they can be there for patients whenever and wherever they are needed.

Their work is made possible by the generosity of donors and sponsors. Donations are vital in helping patients when they need it most. Donate to your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at https://give.rescue.org.nz/.../waikato-westpac.../christmas