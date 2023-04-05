It may seem a peaceful scene as the chopper lands in Raglan, but it was on a dramatic mission to pick up a boy with a serious head injury.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew in February completed 61 life-saving missions across the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding regions.

Missions included 39 inter-hospital transfers, seven medical events, 10 rural or farm-related incidents, four motor vehicle accidents, and one rescue mission.

The crew was active all over the Waikato region, attending 6 missions each in Tauranga and Thames, and two missions each in Whitianga, Raglan, and Whangamatā.

The Coromandel was especially a hotspot for the rescue helicopter, with 12 missions throughout the month, accounting for almost 20 per cent of all missions. The crew has done an amazing job of providing life-saving services to patients in need across the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding areas.

The month started with the helicopter flying to Taranaki Base Hospital on the night of February 2 for a man in his 70s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next night, the helicopter went to Whakatāne Hospital for a woman in her 80s who had been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident and sustained fractures. She was taken to Waikato Hospital.

On Saturday morning, February 4, the helicopter went to Tauranga Hospital for a woman in her 30s who was suffering from birthing difficulties. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

On Monday night, February 6, the chopper crew was dispatched to Raglan for a young boy who had fallen and sustained a serious head injury. The crew arrived on the scene within 15 minutes. The patient was assessed and was flown alongside a family member to Waikato Hospital.

On Friday night, February 10, the crew was called to Ruapuke Beach for a woman in her 40s who was suffering from critical injuries. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 14, the helicopter was tasked to Waikato Hospital for a woman in her 20s who had sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on her car. The patient was flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, February, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Matamata for a woman in her 30s who was suffering from a critical medical event. She was flown to Waikato Hospital.

The month ended with the helicopter called to Tokoroa Hospital for a man in his 30s suffering from seizures. He was in a serious condition and was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions are not possible without generous support from the public and sponsors, visit https://give.rescue.org.nz/ to donate to your rescue helicopter.