Police are seeking witnesses in relation to the death of a person found in a burning car on a Waikato roadside on January 19.
A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Marshmeadow and Holland Rds in Puketaha about 3.50am.
Firefighters found a body in the car and called police.
Today, police said they hoped the public could help the investigation.
“We would like to speak to any witnesses to a vehicle collision on Holland Rd between 3am and 4am. In particular, we would like to speak to a woman who was parked on the roadside and spoke with another witness,” a spokesperson said.