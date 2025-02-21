Advertisement
Waikato News

Waikato vehicle fire death: Police seeking witnesses for Puketaha fatality

Waikato Herald
Police hope the public can help an investigation into the death of a person found in a burning car. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses in relation to the death of a person found in a burning car on a Waikato roadside on January 19.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Marshmeadow and Holland Rds in Puketaha about 3.50am.

Firefighters found a body in the car and called police.

Today, police said they hoped the public could help the investigation.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to a vehicle collision on Holland Rd between 3am and 4am. In particular, we would like to speak to a woman who was parked on the roadside and spoke with another witness,” a spokesperson said.

“We believe she may have information that can assist our inquiries.”

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to update police online or call 105, using the reference number 250219/9227.

