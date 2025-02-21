Police hope the public can help an investigation into the death of a person found in a burning car. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses in relation to the death of a person found in a burning car on a Waikato roadside on January 19.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Marshmeadow and Holland Rds in Puketaha about 3.50am.

Firefighters found a body in the car and called police.

Today, police said they hoped the public could help the investigation.

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to a vehicle collision on Holland Rd between 3am and 4am. In particular, we would like to speak to a woman who was parked on the roadside and spoke with another witness,” a spokesperson said.