The regional council says the new plan is grounded in mātauranga [knowledge] and robust science. Photo / Mike Scott

What policies and rules do we need to properly manage Waikato’s coastal marine area, the wet area of the coast from the high tide mark to 12 nautical miles out to sea?

You may not have given the topic much thought, but a new rulebook - five years in the making - has been approved by Waikato Regional Council and will go to the public in mid-August for consultation.

It is almost 30 years since the original Waikato Regional Coastal Plan came into being, and it has been reviewed in response to issues that have emerged since then and to address law changes and national and regional policy direction.

The coastal plan covers things like water quality, indigenous biodiversity and natural hazards while managing activities like the use of resources, the occupation of space, extraction of sand and other materials, aquaculture and the protection of natural features and landscapes (seascapes) as well as the discharge of contaminants.

The new plan sets out the objectives, policies, rules and methods Waikato Regional Council will use to manage the region’s natural resources in the coastal marine area.

At the June meeting of the regional council, science, policy and information director Tracey May said: “We’ve undertaken research to ensure the new plan is grounded in mātauranga [knowledge] and robust science. This has included a number of studies and reports, a couple of which include a natural character assessment and the identification of significant surf breaks.”

The input was sought from iwi, coastal residents and users, central and local government agencies and industry. Council chairwoman Pamela Storey said: “Our coasts are a playground for many Kiwis, as well as being vital to the region’s economy, so we know people feel quite deeply about how it’s managed.”

“The issues are complex, and this plan recognises that it’s going to take a collective effort if we’re to do the right thing for our coastal marine area.

“I am certain our communities will have some thoughts about how we should all be able to use and enjoy our unique coasts, harbours and estuaries, and I encourage people to provide their feedback when this proposed plan opens for submissions,” Storey said.

Key elements proposed in the plan include specific policies around adapting to climate change; protecting areas of significant indigenous biodiversity, natural character and historic heritage value; providing for new aquaculture areas and commercial growth; and maintaining public access and space for recreational activities.

Anyone will be able to have their say on the proposed plan once it is publicly notified in August, with the submission period open until mid-November.

You can read more about the review by visiting: waikatoregion.govt.nz/rcp-review.

This council meeting was live-streamed. You can watch it at: https://www.youtube.com/live/HI1kI03oVYg.