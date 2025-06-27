Advertisement
Waikato police charge youth after restaurant burglary

Waikato police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old youth after 35 bottles of alcohol and 17 electronic tablets were allegedly stolen from a Pukete restaurant.

Waikato police have arrested a 16-year-old after 35 bottles of alcohol and 17 electronic tablets were allegedly stolen from a Pukete restaurant early on Wednesday.

Sergeant Mike Palmer said the burglary was about 2.20am at a Church Rd restaurant.

“Two youths in a stolen vehicle smashed a glass door and

