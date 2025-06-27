Waikato police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old youth after 35 bottles of alcohol and 17 electronic tablets were allegedly stolen from a Pukete restaurant.

Waikato police have arrested a 16-year-old after 35 bottles of alcohol and 17 electronic tablets were allegedly stolen from a Pukete restaurant early on Wednesday.

Sergeant Mike Palmer said the burglary was about 2.20am at a Church Rd restaurant.

“Two youths in a stolen vehicle smashed a glass door and took around 35 bottles of alcohol and 17 electronic tablets before fleeing the scene.”

Palmer said investigating police identified one offender from CCTV images, and arrested the teenager the next morning.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered, and all the tablets have been returned to the victim.”