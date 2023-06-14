This week is National Blood Donor Week. Photo / 123RF

Blood donors

New Zealand Blood Service marks its second annual Blood Donor Week this week, hoping to recruit 40,000 more blood donors. Locations of blood clinics can be found at nzblood.co.nz/booking/?address.

Motorbike buffs

The New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register has been crowned Club of the Year at the recent Annual General Meeting of Motorcycling New Zealand.

Tourism group appointment

Tourism business Calder and Lawson welcomes Kate Rawnsley as its new general manager. Rawnsley joins the team after over 12 years with the Chiefs Rugby Club, where she was the Commercial general manager.

Waipā rates rise

For the next financial year, Waipā rates will rise by 6 per cent from July 1. Originally, a rise of 3.7 per cent was budgeted but had to be reviewed due to inflation and increased interest rates.

New Taupō CEO

Taupō District Council is welcoming Julie Gardyne as its new chief executive. Gardyne, who held the role of acting CEO since March, replaces Gareth Green, who left to become New Plymouth District Council’s CEO.

Business awards

Entries for the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards close on June 30. The awards are open to all businesses and individuals in Waikato. Entries via wba.awardsplatform.com.

Road closed

Pokeno’s Munro Rd will be closed at the bridge near the Huia Rd intersection from June 19 to 21 for repair works. The detour route will be via Pokeno Rd and Helenslee Rd.

Council awards

Ōtorohanga District Council won silver at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards for its office refurbishment project. Thames-Coromandel District Council’s Shoreline Management Pathways project won the Environmental Leadership Award at Taituarā local government excellence awards.