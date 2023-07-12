New Zealand is looking for the country's top office dogs 2023. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand is looking for the country's top office dogs 2023. Photo / 123RF

Office dogs

The eighth annual Top Office Dog national competition is on. Nominations can be made via frogrecruitment.co.nz/nztopdog until August 13.

Dog rego

Hauraki District Council rewards responsible dog owners with discounted dog registration. To see whether you qualify and to make an application until July 15 visit the council’s website.

Dirty Dog challenge

There are still tickets available for the 1.30pm run at the annual Dirty Dog Challenge in Ngaruawahia on July 22. Register at eventcreate.com/e/dirty-dog-2023.

Hamilton bin collection

There will be no changes to Hamilton’s kerbside collections for Matariki. Put your bins out on your usual day. Bins should be on the kerbside by 7am.

New kerbside service

Matamata-Piako residents will receive a new kerbside collection service with delivery of new food waste and rubbish bins starting this week with the service starting from September.

Whangamatā dunes

Work is under way to restore several sand dunes across the Coromandel. Whangamatā's dunes will receive 7000 new native plants and people can help with the planting. Find out more at the local council’s website.

Hinuera ram raid

Police have arrested eight youths aged between 14 and 16 following a ram raid at a service station in Hinuera on Monday. Police were alerted to the incident at 6.45am before an officer saw the vehicles involved travelling towards Waharoa. Road spikes were deployed and a significant amount of stolen property was recovered.

Putāruru skate park

The Putāruru Skate Park was vandalised before it even opened to the public. Someone carved letters into the concrete at the park that is still under construction.

Musical audition

Riverlea Theatre is holding an audition for solo roles in the musical Footloose this Saturday, July 15 at All Saints Church, 191 Sandwich Rd, Hamilton. If you are interested, fill out the audition form online.

Great Walk bookings

Bookings for the Department of Conservation’s Tongariro Northern Circuit Great Walk have opened after months of IT issues with the online booking platform.



















