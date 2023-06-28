Dale Maree Morgan is Waipā's new Māori ward councillor. She replaces Takena Stirling who resigned. Photo / Waipa District Council

Dale Maree Morgan is Waipā's new Māori ward councillor. She replaces Takena Stirling who resigned. Photo / Waipa District Council

New councillor

Dale Maree Morgan is Waipā's new Māori ward councillor. She received 124 votes standing against Bill Harris (91), Gaylene Roberts (77) and Barney Manaia (18). The voter return was 13.11 per cent.

Former councillor dies

Former Hamilton City councillor Mavora Hamilton has died at the age of 74. Hamilton served on the council from 2001 to 2004 and was involved in the creation of Te Parapara at the Hamilton Gardens and the installation of the Sapper-Moore Jones monument.

Volunteer awards

The Port Waikato Volunteer Fire Brigade team of 16 won the Team Volunteer Award at the 2023 Volunteering Waikato Excellence Awards.

Honey awards

Cambridge honey business Haddrell’s won two gold medals at the London International Honey Awards 2023 for their Mānuka Honey UMF 22+ and UMF 25+. They were one of three New Zealand award winners alongside Hello Honey of Queenstown and Ora Foods of Te Aroha.

Business awards

The entry deadline for the Waikato Business Awards has been extended until July 5. Nominations can be made via wba.awardsplatform.com.

Hautapu Cemetery

Cambridge’s Hautapu Cemetery relocates its entrance from Victoria Rd to Hannon Rd. Works to change the entrances started on Monday and will take two weeks. Once the works are completed, the Victoria Rd entrance will be closed.

Resource recovery

The Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centre celebrates its two-year anniversary. So far, the centre diverted 139 tonnes of material from landfill and rehomed 99,900 items.

Resealing delayed

Wet weather has postponed the resealing work planned for the carpark at Dickey Flat campsite in Waikino. The work is being rescheduled for after the school holidays.

Wallabies shot

There are now 109 fewer wallabies in the Waikato after a night shooting operation at two sites, southwest of the wallaby-proof fence currently being built at Whakarewarewa Forest Park.

Wastewater pipes

South Waikato District Council’s contractor is relining the wastewater main at Tīrau St, Putāruru, as part of the council’s work to improve infrastructure. The work should be completed by July 5.