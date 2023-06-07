Boon Street Art Festival director Craig McClure is stepping down. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Boon director

Boon Street Art Festival director Craig McClure is stepping down from the role. He will focus on his personal art practice and his mural management business, Lighthouse Creative Productions.

Arts festival

The Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa is welcoming expressions of interest for next year’s festival, which is set to take place from February 23 to March 3.

Fonterra COO

Anna Palairet will replace Fraser Whineray as acting chief operating officer at Fonterra. Whineray will leave the co-op in July. Anna joined Fonterra last year as director of global supply chain.

Sheep grazing

South Waikato District Council is seeking expressions of interest for the leasing of land within Putāruru’s Lorraine Moller Reserve. The 3.8ha reserve, a gully planted with trees, is available for sheep grazing.

Tūrangi sign

Tūrangi’s iconic angler silhouette and sign are on the move following the subdivision of the land they stand on. The land is privately owned but the new owner will hand the two lots to Taupō District Council.

Top apprentice

The Waikato regional round of the Apprentice of the Year competition will kick off at the Carters Cambridge store on June 10 at 9 am. The competition has building apprentices show off their skills and compete for a spot in the national round in November.

Car simulator

Hauraki District Council’s employment hub Gr8 Job Hauraki has acquired a car simulator that will give people the opportunity to practise driving virtually. The simulator is at 30 Belmont Rd, Paeroa, and is available for use.

Ngātea library

Hauraki District Council will reset the project budget for the rebuild of the Ngātea Service Centre and Library, now called the Plains Community Hub, to $4.8 million.











