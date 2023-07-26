South Waikato District Council has relocated four of their Talking Poles. Photo / South Waikato District Council

Talking Poles

The SH1 Entrance area of the Tokoroa War Memorial Sportsground is now home to the “Evolution” and the “Business and Professional Women” Talking Poles that were previously located in Leith Place.

Waipā Museum

The Te Awamutu Museum - Education & Research Centre received the Gold Qualmark Award for the second year running, despite having been forced to close following a seismic assessment before it set up in a leased building on Rickit Road.

Waipā pokies

Waipā District Council is seeking feedback on its current Gambling Policy to decide whether or not existing rules should be changed. Feedback opens on July 31.

Dog Challenge

The 2023 Dirty Dog Challenge in Ngāruawāhia last weekend was a success with 489 dogs and 600 runners taking part.

Cabinet Art

The annual Chorus Cabinet Art initiative is under way again and several local councils, including Hauraki, Ruapehu and Waitomo, are taking part. To apply to paint a cabinet visit chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.

CBD Awards

The annual CBD awards, run by the Hamilton Central Business Association, are open to nominations in 12 categories until August 18. Entries via lovethecentre.co.nz.

Community space

The Whatawhata Hall in Rothwell Lane is now officially open and can be booked by the community. The 244 sq m facility was built this year and includes a kitchen, servery, chairs and tables.

Pine control

Waikato Regional Council has started wilding pine control in new locations in the Coromandel Peninsula: In Opito Bay and Whenuakite. Wilding pines are a threat to biodiversity since they spread and grow fast and can prevent the growth of all other plant species.

Cyclone repair

Cyclone Debbie severely damaged a section of Koheroa Road in Mercer in April 2017. Since then, the road has been one-lane only. Now the permanent repair work, including a new culvert, a guard rail and road surface improvements is complete.



