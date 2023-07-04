Ruapehu College head girl Grace Burnard, Ruapehu College head boy Joshua Simons and Taumarunui High School head boy Corbin O'Shannessey were given prime speaking slots at the Future is Rail Conference. Photo / Ruapehu District Council

Train advocates

Student leaders from Taumarunui High School and Ruapehu College took centre stage at the Future is Rail Conference in Wellington to advocate for the restoration of inter-regional passenger rail services.

Wedding awards

Gordonton’s Woodlands Estate is a finalist in the Wedding Industry Awards 2023 in the categories Outstanding Ceremony Venue and Reception Venue. Te Miro Woolshed and The Red Barn are also finalists.

Raglan Wharf lease

Waikato District Council is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) for a commercial lease at the Raglan Wharf which was previously occupied by Youmans Capsules. EOIs must be made by August 11.

Disaster memorial

An unveiling ceremony will be held for a memorial of the 1923 Ōngarue railway disaster. The public event will be held on July 8, at 11am at the corner of Ōngarue–Waimiha Rd and Ōngarue Village Rd.

Voting system

Waipā District councillors want no change to the current voting system, as they resolved unanimously to keep using the first-past-the-post electoral system for elections in 2025 and 2028, instead of the single transferable vote system.

Census stats

As of last Friday, 4,563,569 people (around 89 per cent of the population of New Zealand) have returned their 2023 Census forms. This compares with 82 per cent in the 2018 Census.

Valuation objections

Around 1.5 per cent of Waipā property owners have lodged formal objections to their most recent property valuation. All up, 384 objections were received, compared to 220 at the valuations three years ago.

Horsham Downs crash

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on River Rd in Horsham Downs on Monday night. Police were called around 11.40pm after a car crashed into a tree. Inquiries are ongoing.

Dickey Flat works

The Dickey Flat campsite carpark will close from July 17 to 21 due to repair and resurfacing work. The work was set to take place last month but had to be postponed due to wet weather.

Blue Springs walk

Access to Putāruru’s Blue Spring is closed from Leslie Rd due to a landslip and rockfall. Access from Whites Rd is still open. For updates, follow South Waikato District Council.