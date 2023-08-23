Chorus is still accepting applications from Waikato artists for the annual Chorus Cabinet Art Programme. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cabinet Art

Artists wanting to paint murals on two Chorus cabinets in the Waikato have until August 31 to submit their designs. More details are available at chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.

Novotel stands out

Novotel Tainui Hamilton jointly won the Accor Pacific Award for the Best Performing Property with Novotel Brisbane South Bank. Accor is a multinational hospitality company that franchises hotels.

Cambridge toilet

The Thornton Rd public toilet which burnt down in April will be rebuilt in time for the summer school holidays. Until then, the nearest public toilet is at the Lake Te Koo Utu car park off Albert Street, 500m from the playground.

Motorbike course

Are you an enthusiastic or aspiring motorcycle rider? Roadsafe Rider is running free courses for motorcycle riders to improve their skills and confidence. The courses take place from September 2 to 5 at the Hamilton Kart Club. Registrations online at roadsafe.arlo.co/w/.

Dumped rubbish

Waikato District Council has this year collected over nine tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish, including furniture, car tyres, animal carcasses and recyclable items. Illegal dumping in the district can be reported by ringing 0800 492 452.

Waitomo vandalism

Waitomo District Council is again dealing with vandalism caused by hooning. This time, the affected spot is the grassed area by the Les Munro Centre in Te Kuiti. The council has a description of the vehicle involved and footage that will be shared with the police.

Taupō photo comp

Taupō Museum calls on local youth to photograph everyday things they love for the My Neighbourhood Photo Competition which coincides with the Jellicoe and Bledisloe exhibition. Entries are open until September 21 and can be made by emailing kstephen@taupo.govt.nz. Entries will be displayed alongside the exhibition.

Hospo awards nominations

Ernest, Hamilton’s late-night lounge, has secured the lead with an impressive seven nominations in the Waikato Hospitality Awards. Voting is open until September 3 and the winners will be announced on September 17.

Hamilton Cemeteries

Hamilton City Council is reviewing its cemetery bylaw. Changes have been proposed around natural burials and memorials that allow for greater cultural expression. Feedback is open until September 20.











