Waikato news in brief

Awards seek sponsor

Waikato Chamber of Commerce needs a new principal sponsor for its annual business awards, which recognise achievement, growth and innovation. Westpac NZ, sponsor for 21 years, is working with the chamber on a new programme of support. Chamber chief Don Good thanked Westpac for its support. To register your interest, contact Waikato chamber's Paula Sutton: paula.sutton@waikatochamber.conz, phone 021 242 0520.

Watercare application

Hamilton City Council will ''conditionally oppose'' Watercare's request to take more water from the Waikato River. This will enable the city to address the board of inquiry set up to consider issues around Auckland's water shortage. Watercare has applied to take a further 150 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River. Hamilton's consent for water ends in 2044 and the council is concerned an increased take for Auckland could affect Hamilton's ability to access water in the future. The council's position of conditional opposition will allow Hamilton to have "a voice at the table" at the board of inquiry.



Water restrictions ease

Water restrictions for most parts of the Waikato, including Hamilton city and Waipā District, were lifted last week. Matamata-Piako District, which had been at water alert level 3 since March 4, moved down to level 2 on Monday, allowing use of sprinkler systems on alternate days 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm. Hand-held hosing can be done any time.

Meet a Muslim

Let's tackle all forms of extremism together: Right in time for the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attack, True Islam NZ tours the country with the Meet a Muslim initiative. On Saturday, March 27, from 10 am until 4pm, they will host an exhibition in Cambridge Townhall for visitors to learn all about the Muslim scripture and understand the true message of Islam.

WEL safety call

WEL Networks wants drivers to slow down through its worksites to keep its teams safe. The company has launched a campaign to remind drivers of the importance of adhering to on-site traffic management instructions. Each year 60 per cent of the jobs WEL carries out are roadside across its 6800km network. The company needs the community's help to bring their teams home safely, say WEL chief executive Garth Dibley. Info at: wel.co.nz/every-day-home-safe.

Grey St resurfacing

Resurfacing will take place at night on Hamilton's Grey St, from No. 662 up to and including the Grey St/Te Aroha St roundabout on Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31, between 7pm and 5am, weather permitting. Work will be completed under a road closure and detours will be in place for road users, while pedestrian access will be maintained.

Lincoln St closure

From Tuesday, April 6, the southbound lane of Hamilton's Lincoln St will be closed between the Avalon and Mangaharakeke Drs (SH1) roundabout, for four weeks. Traffic will be able to travel north in Lincoln Street and detours will be in place for southbound traffic. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained.

Medieval carnival

Waikato Waldorf Community Medieval Carnival will take place on Sunday, March 28, between 10am and 3pm at 85 Barrington Dr, Rototuna, Hamilton. Entry is by gold coin donation.

Gourmet in the Gardens

Enjoy food from around the globe every Sunday throughout March. The region's best food trucks descend on the Hamilton Gardens to delight the punters eagerly awaiting tasty tucker on sunny Sunday afternoons. Take your pick from Mexican, Jamaican, Korean, Vietnamese or local cuisine, with something to suit everyone.Take along a picnic blanket and enjoy local music on the Rhododendron Lawn at Hamilton Gardens. Perfect for a Sunday afternoon dinner or catch up with friends and family.