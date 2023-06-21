Swim Zone Matamata turned its indoor pool into an outdoor one in 2021 after the local council learned the roofing structure and other parts were at risk in an earthquake. Now it will receive a new roof. Photo / Matamata-Piako District Council

Matamata pool project

Construction on an interim roof for Swim Zone Matamata kicked off this week. The old indoor pool and the spa will be closed while the work takes place with the aim to reopen them on October 10. The outdoor lane pool remains open.

New housing development

South Waikato District Council has broken ground at a new housing project, Pellikan Development, between State Highway 1 and Dumfries Rd. Once developed, the 35,000sq m tract of land will boast 11 lifestyle properties.

WEL election deadline

Voting for the WEL Energy Trust election closes at 12 noon, on Monday, June 26. The election will determine seven trustees who are elected for the next three years. The trust was formed in 1993 to hold shares in the WEL Energy Group, on behalf of the community.

Tamahere robbery

Waikato Police arrested three young people following an aggravated robbery on a property on Newell Rd, Tamahere last Friday. Two people are facing charges of aggravated robbery and the third was referred to Youth Aid. The victims’ property has been recovered.

Food scraps collection

A kerbside food scraps collection service for Waipā’s urban properties will be in place by 2027 at the latest. Waipā District Council will also investigate a ratepayer-funded, pay-as-you-throw rubbish collection service.

Ruapehu e-waste disposal

Ruapehu District Council partnered with South Waikato Achievement Trust and will now accept e-waste at the Waimarino Resource Recovery Centre and Taumarunui Transfer Station sites.

Environment grant applications

Waikato Regional Council will open applications for the Environmental Initiatives Fund this week. The fund provides one-off grants of up to $40,000 for environment-related projects, such as restoration and community initiatives.

Walkway reopened

The Spa Park to Huka Falls walkway in Taupō has reopened. The path was one of many damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. Apart from Craters Mountain Bike Park, all local cycling tracks have also reopened.

South Waikato pool hours

Due to a lifeguard shortage, South Waikato District Council has to temporarily reduce the weekend hours for the South Waikato Indoor Heated Pools. Weekday hours stay the same.