Kākāpō released

Four kākāpō were released at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari near Cambridge on Wednesday. The birds were relocated from Codfish Island near Stewart Island. It’s the first time in four decades that kākāpō will be living on the mainland.

Solar panels stolen

The solar panels off the roof of the showers at Dunham’s Point Reserve in Kinleith have been stolen. South Waikato District Council wants them back and is asking people with information to contact it on 07 885 0340.

Mortuary waste

Waikato District Council adopted a new Trade Waste and Wastewater Bylaw. This has a new clause that says treated mortuary waste will no longer be discharged to the Waikato River. A new method for disposing of mortuary waste hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Bin trackers

Hauraki District Council will retrofit local recycling bins with a radio frequency identification tag from Monday, July 24, to troubleshoot missed collections and help return lost or stolen bins.

Concert lineup

The Summer Concert Tour that is coming to Hamilton instead of Whitianga next year will be headlined by Scottish rock band Simple Minds. Other musicians set to perform include Texas, Collective Soul, and Pseudo Echo.

Kihikihi cul-de-sacs

Plans to turn six Kihikihi streets into cul-de-sacs have hit a nerve: Waipa District Council received almost 150 submissions on this matter. The council made the proposal in line with the new walking and cycleway set to be built in the town.

Hamilton crash

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Hamilton’s Victoria and London Sts on Tuesday. One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition and one other person suffered minor injuries.

Taupō lakefront

Taupō's new lakefront Te Ātea space has been completed. The space is located where Taupō township meets the lakefront and features 13 steel columns that represent the rivers and streams that feed into Lake Taupō, and five carved pou by master carver Delani Brown that acknowledge the tree of life that all people come from.

Water networks

Waitomo District Council will soon inspect private stormwater and wastewater outlets in Te Kūiti, Piopio and Maniaiti/Benneydale as part of a project to increase the resilience in its urban wastewater networks.















