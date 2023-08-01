The repainting of Cambridge's Victoria Street Bridge has reached the halfway point. Photo / Waipā District Council

Bridge repaint

The repainting of the 116-year-old Victoria Street Bridge in Cambridge has reached the halfway point. It has been under way since late 2022 and is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

Cyclone fund

Thames-Coromandel District Council opened applications for the Mayoral Relief Social Recovery Fund. The fund is for local community organisations that supported those affected by the cyclone earlier this year. Applications are open until August 14.

Huntly bridge

The footbridge at Huntly’s Hakanoa Domain is out of action after one end partially collapsed. Temporary access is through Lake Hakanoa Motor Caravan Park. A replacement bridge is being sorted out but will likely take a few months.

Pest turtle

Waikato Regional Council is asking people to keep an eye out for red-eared slider turtles. They are considered pests because their omnivorous diet impacts aquatic plants, insects, eels, small fish species and ground-nesting birds.

Lifeguards wanted

Matamata-Piako District Council is on the lookout for lifeguards for their pools in Matamata, Morrinsville and Te Aroha. Applications close on August 7 and can be made online at www.joinourteam.co.nz.

Dickey Flat

The reseal work at the Dickey Flat campsite carpark near Karangahake Gorge and Waikino is now complete and the carpark is open again.

Energy Trust rep

Ruapehu District Mayor Weston Kirton joined Maru Energy Trust, representing the four district councils Ruapehu, Taupō, Waitomo and Ōtorohanga.

Waitomo track

Waitomo District Council contractors started work on creating a new walking track and upgrading the existing track that follows Mangaokewa Stream to Te Kūiti. A new track has been formed leading from Brook Park to the pā site Motakiora.

Waitomo vandalism

Vandals have destroyed the lawn near the cenotaph and rose garden in Te Kūiti through hooning.