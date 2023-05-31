Whaea Te Atarangi Poutapu, Eugene Patterson, Rima Taua, mayor Jacqui Church, Heeni Katipa, Hone Thompson, Archbishop Sir David Moxon, whaea Mamae Takerei and matua Tawhiri Moanaroa with kaumatua and Kiingitanga representatives at the portrait unveiling. Photo / Waikato District Council

Kings’ portraits

Waikato District Council has unveiled two portraits in its council chambers: one of the Maaori King Kiingi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, and King Charles III. The portraits are displayed side by side.

Ram-raid arrests

Waikato Police arrested two youths, aged 15 and 17, following a burglary in Killarney Rd in Hamilton in the early hours of Sunday morning. The two youths are being charged for that burglary as well as other recent ram-raid offences in Hillcrest and Glenview on May 23.

Racing clubs

The Waikato Racing Club (Te Rapa), as well as the Cambridge and Waipā horse racing clubs, will become one and operate as Waikato Thoroughbred Racing (WTR). The new entity will start operating on August 1.

Road closed

The road and pedestrian crossing near the Grey St railway lines in Hamilton will be closed at the level crossing from June 2, 9pm to June 5, 11pm due to resurfacing work and track replacements. Traffic diversions will be signposted.

Rubbish collection

The King’s Birthday holiday on Monday, June 5, won’t affect Hamilton’s kerbside collections. Bins should go out by 7am on your normal collection day throughout that week.

Library fines

Waipā District Council will remove all fines for overdue library items from July 1. This comes after community consultation and is a move to encourage more people to use the library services.

Waipā byelection

Voting for the Waipā Māori ward byelection opens on Thursday, June 1. There are four candidates standing. They are Bill Harris, Barney Manaia, Dale Maree Morgan and Gaylene Roberts. Voting closes on June 23.

Cemetery planting

The hedging surrounding the Garden of Memories at the New Te Kūiti Cemetery is receiving a facelift. Large sections of the old conifer hedge have died and are being replaced with camellia hedging and flower gardens.