Local iwi have placed a rahui over Papanui Point.

Papanui Pt rahui

Local iwi placed a rahui over Papanui Point near Raglan until August 14, after two fishermen were swept off the rocks. The rahui extends from the mouth of Aotea Harbour to the coast north to Papanui to Manu Bay.

New app

Thames-Coromandel District Council, together with Hauraki and Matamata-Piako district councils, developed a new free app called Te Kete o Te Tara , which helps people learn local aspects of te ao Māori, including tikanga (customs) and waiata (songs).

Ex-councillor struck off

Former Waipā Māori ward councillor Takena Stirling has been barred from practising as a lawyer. The announcement follows an interim suspension earlier this year and his resignation as a councillor after he misappropriated $85,000 from his bank.

Waipā dogs

Waipā District Council has hit a furry milestone as 93 per cent (8600) of dogs in the district have been registered before the August 1 deadline.

Free strawberries

Waipā District Council’s parks team planted strawberry plants next to the bowling green off Thornton Rd in Cambridge. Once they are ripe, people are invited to help themselves.

Overnight closures

From Sunday night, August 13, to Tuesday night, August 15, 7pm to 5am, State Highway 1 will be closed northbound near Ngāruawāhia for survey works before resurfacing works. Detour is via Ngāruawāhia on the old highway between Horotiu and Gordonton Rd.

Blue Spring access

Access to the Blue Spring/Te Waihou Walkway near Putaruru is still closed from Leslie Rd due to a landslip and rockfall. People can still walk Te Waihou from the Whites Rd.

Waikato playgrounds

South Waikato District Council is resurfacing local playgrounds for safety purposes. Starting with the Lake Moananui Reserve playground on Friday, the council expects to complete work at all playgrounds next month.

Waitomo pools

Waitomo District Aquatic Centre pools will receive facelifts in time for the summer season. Work includes maintenance and painting.



