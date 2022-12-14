Waikato alone needs to book people for almost 1500 donation appointments before Christmas. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) has put out an urgent call for thousands of people to donate blood and plasma so it is able to meet increasing demand over the holiday season and into January.

The service is appealing for 7000 more eligible people across the country to book an appointment in the next week or so as it anticipates a 4 per cent increase in demand compared to the same period last year.

Waikato alone is working to book people for almost 1500 donation appointments before Christmas - 623 for whole blood and 866 for plasma.

NZBS national marketing and communications manager Asuka Burge says a 4 per cent increase might not seem like a huge amount, but if you break it down into donations it is more than 2000 additional donations, each one with the potential to save someone’s life.

“Last year 53,537 units of blood, plasma and platelets were issued across Aotearoa from December to February,” says Burge. “This summer we’re forecasting the increase in demand over the same period due to general increased usage we’ve seen over the course of 2022.

“Our donors do a remarkable thing, donating blood and plasma is one of the most altruistic things a person can do. We are asking everyone to consider their plans for the next few weeks, and please find time to donate. Give blood, give plasma, and give hope to a fellow Kiwi and their whānau this Christmas. For someone, it will represent the best gift they ever receive.

“And if you’ve never donated before, there will never be a better time to start your donation journey and become a lifesaver.”

To make it easy to donate wherever you are over the summer, Ms Burge suggests downloading the NZBlood Donor app where you can check your eligibility, search for a donation location using geo-location, check available bookings and book your next donation slot.

“One of the awesome features of our app is not only does it make booking an appointment super easy, but donors actually get a notification when their blood is used to save a life. You can be doing something really mundane; your phone will buzz and say you’ve helped save a life. We know our donors don’t do it for the kudos, but it’s a pretty cool feeling to know you’ve made a difference,” Ms Burge.