In the second row, University player Logan Hauraki has been named for her provincial debut at lock.

Hauraki’s locking partner will be Fijian international Jade Coates, who returns after missing 2023 due to injury.

It’s an experienced loose forward trio that will bring together vice-captain Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (41), Emma-Lee Heta (44) and captain Chyna Hohepa (41), with all three players combining for a total of 128 provincial caps.

Suburbs player Violet Hapi-Wise returns to the squad in 2024 and starts at halfback, combining with 2023 regular first five-eighths Kiriana Nolan to make up the halves.

After a season off, Chelsea Semple returns and has been named to start at inside centre linking up with outside centre Rina Paraone, both players combining to make up an experienced centre pairing.

Montessa Tairakena also makes a return after a season off. Tairakena will start on the left wing and will earn her 10-game Mooloo bell.

Regular 2023 starter Lela Ieremia has been named on the right wing and Kaea Nepia at fullback to complete the outside backs.

Nyesha Hamilton and Sammy Spence have been named in the reserves and both will have a chance to earn their first Waikato provincial cap.

Baylee Maniapoto has a chance to add to her single provincial cap and Caitlin Crozier has a chance to earn her seventh.

The rest of the reserves feature plenty of experience with Mia Anderson, Ana Marsters and Reese Anderson named to provide impact when called upon.

There is a potential major milestone for one player in this game. Ariana Bayler has been named as halfback cover and if she can make it on to the park, she will be the third Waikato women’s player to reach 50 Waikato caps.

If Bayler can achieve this feat, she will join the two other Waikato legends, Victoria Edmonds and Chelsea Semple, who have reached this milestone.

Waikato take on the Bay of Plenty Volcanix in game one of the double-headers at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is 2.05pm.

Waikato FPC round one team:

1. Chyann Kaitapu (Melville)

2. Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Ōtorohanga)

3. Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu (Melville)

4. Logan Hauraki (University)*

5. Jade Coates (Hamilton Old Boys)

6. Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland (Melville) – vice-captain

7. Emma-Lee Heta (Ōtorohanga)

8. Chyna Hohepa (Kihikihi) – captain

9. Violet Hapi-Wise (Suburbs)

10. Kiriana Nolan (Kihikihi)

11. Montessa Tairakena (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Chelsea Semple (University)

13. Rina Paraone (Ōtorohanga)

14. Lela Ieramia (Melville)

15. Kaea Nepia (Hamilton Old Boys)

Reserves:

16. Nyesha Hamilton (Hamilton Old Boys)*

17. Baylee Maniapoto (Hamilton Old Boys)

18. Caitlin Crozier (University)

19. Sammy Spence (University)*

20. Mia Anderson

21. Ariana Bayler (Hamilton Old Boys) — 50th game

22. Ana Marsters (Hamilton Old Boys)

23. Reese Anderson (Hamilton Old Boys)

* = Waikato debut