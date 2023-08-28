Waikato perform the haka during the Farah Palmer Cup semifinal last year. Photo / Photosport

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC have secured a home semi-final in the Farah Palmer Cup and will host Auckland Storm at FMG Stadium Waikato after beating Wellington Pride 31-29 in week 7.

The Pride started the match better than Waikato, jumping out to a 10-nil lead after scoring unconverted tries through Harmony Kautai and Lavina Lea after 22 minutes.

Waikato got on the scoreboard after Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland scored from the back of the driving maul. Ariana Bayler was unable to add the extras and Wellington’s lead was cut in half.

However, Wellington struck back with Kautai’s second try to push their advantage back out to 10 points with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Two quick tries from Carla Hohepa and Lela leremia plus the conversions from Ariana Bayler gave Waikato 19-15 at the break.

Kautai completed her hat-trick early in the second half to give Wellington Pride an early second-half lead and Tamara Ruaporo extended their advantage with a successful conversion.

Kennedy Simon put the home team back in front when she crashed over to score the team’s fourth try. Bayler was unsuccessful with the conversion and had a 2-point lead after 5 minutes. Leata Puni-Lio scored from a pick and go close to the line to extend the home team’s advantage over the visitors. Samantha Wood took over the kicking duties when she replaced Bayler and she was successful to make it 31-22 with 14 minutes left to play.

The visitors were not done yet, as they scored with a few minutes left on the clock to unsettle the nerves of the home crowd after Monica Tagoai scored. Ruaporo added the extras and Waikato had a 2-point lead approaching full-time.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC were able to hold on to claim the 31-29 victory securing their spot in the semi-finals and they will host Auckland Storm this Saturday (September 2) at FMG Stadium Waikato, kick-off will be at 2.05 pm.

Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC 31 (Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland, Carla Hohepa, Lela Ieremia, Kennedy Simon, Leata Puni-Lio tries; Ariana Bayler 2 conversions, Samantha Wood 1 conversion)

Wellington Pride 29 (Harmony Kautai 3, Lavina Lea, Monica Tagoai tries; Tamara Ruaporo 2 conversions). HT: 19-15.