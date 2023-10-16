The Sika Show is coming back to Waikato at the end of October. Photo / NZME

Waikato will become a splash of colour soon, as not one but two street art festivals ramp up in the region.

The Pink Walk and Run is also set to add some temporary colour to Hamilton.

Outdoor lovers will enjoy the annual Sika Show and the Waikato A&P show which are in town at the end of the month.

Other events include:

● Taupō Thermal Throwdown, disc golf tournament, October 21-22, 9am at Spa Park, Taupō

After the success of the inaugural tournament last year, the Throwdown is back for its second year. Amateur-only event.

● Raglan Arts Weekend, open arts studio event, October 21-23 in Raglan

The annual Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) is now in its 13th year and set to draw thousands of art aficionados to Raglan to get a sneak peek into the creative process of the local talent. Visit over 60 artists working in a diverse range of media from recycled metal, silk fabrics and ceramics to jewellery, photography and taxidermy. This year also sees the launch of The Hatch - an emerging artists’ exhibition. More info at raglanartsweekend.nz.

● Graffiato: Taupō Street Art Festival, October 21-23 in Taupō

New Zealand’s longest-running annual street art festival is going into its 12th year. Artists turn walls into masterpieces at 10 new locations. This year, Taupo District Council is running free guided cycle tours to the mural locations. More information at taupo.govt.nz/cycling-courses.

● Spring Hoedown, country party, October 21, 6pm at Awakino Motel, 4 Gribbin Street, Awakino

Awakino Hotel is excited to be putting on an old-fashioned hoedown with live music from The Good Vibrations Company. There will also be a mechanical bull riding competition, BBQ and spit.

Kell Sunshine in the 2019 Boon Street Art Festival. Photo / Tim Carter

● Ladies Night - New Zealand’s Sexiest Comedy Ever, October 22, 4pm and 8pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

This hilarious new production of Ladies Night follows the story of Craig, Barry, Norm, Wes and Gavin who dare each other to put on a male strip show. But the spur-of-the-moment idea rapidly becomes a reality and with the terrifying prospect of actually having to strip in front of the public, the five blokes set about transforming themselves from beer belly to Six Pack. Think Magic Mike with a double shot of Kiwi humour. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Summer Sessions feat. Sammy Virji, music event, October 22, 8pm at House on Hood, Hamilton

Summer Sessions is celebrating its fourth year and brings along UK DJ Sammy Virji to kick off the New Zealand summer. With Body Ocean and special guest Nicola Tims. Tickets via ticketfairy.com.

● Pink Walk & Run, fundraising event, October 26 at Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

The Pink Walk and Run is an annual family sports event raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. Take on the 3.8km walk around Hamilton Lake or run 5km around the lake and Innes Common. Come dressed in your best pink or yellow finery - there are spot prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed individuals, groups and pooch. Register via breastcancerresearch.org.nz.

● Hamilton Kirikiriroa Festival of Weird, October 27-November 5 at Garden Place, Hamilton

Join The Riff Raff Public Art Trust for a celebration of the local creative culture with street theatre, music performance, installations, creative art, concept art and everything in between. Free event.

The Pink Walk and Run will take place in Hamilton on October 26. Photo / Isla Trapski

● Let’s Burlesque, cabaret show, October 28, 6.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, Hamilton

Get ready for a dazzling evening full of glitter, glamour, humour and feel-good vibes. Performers include Billie Jean, Hadley Muse, Midnight Mistress, Mz Twinkle, Pip E-Lysaah, Deep Heat, Sir Vixen and Vanilla vin Rouge. Tickets via Eventfinda.

● The Science of Getting High, comedy show, October 28, 7.30pm at Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

Self-identified world’s dumbest doctor Jonathan Falconer seamlessly blends comedy with intriguing insights from the field of neuropharmacology. The show combines the fun of stand-up comedy with the captivating neuroscience of altered states and illusions. Tickets via Eventfinda.

● Sika Show, hunting and outdoor expo, October 28-29 at Mystery Creek Events Centre

If you are interested in anything outdoors, hunting, camping, 4x4ing, conservation, nature artworks, cooking, butchery, adventure and travel, this event is for you. This year, the event celebrates its 30th anniversary. Tickets via sikashow.co.nz.

● Waikato A&P Show, agricultural and pastoral event, October 28-29, 9am at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Head along to the Waikato A&P show for a two-day event full of traditional animal competitions, entertainment for the whole family and shopping local with a range of outdoor market stalls. Tickets via waikatoaandp.co.nz.

● Arc en Ciel Multilingual Concert, October 29, 2pm at Cambridge High School, 25 Swaynes Rd, Cambridge

Join Cambridge High School for an afternoon of music from around the world, the final part of the Arc en Ciel Music Circle project. It’s an opportunity to hear songs in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish. Tickets via Eventfinda.

● Boon Street Art Festival, November 3-5 in Hamilton

Hamilton’s family-friendly street art festival is celebrating its eighth anniversary. This year, New Zealand artists Jesse Mosen, Cinzah, Gary Venn, Kell Sunshine and Alice Alva, as well as Japanese artist Koryu are painting five murals in Hamilton East and two in the CBD.