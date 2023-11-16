Christmas is near: Hamilton's annual tree lighting concert will bring the festive spirit to town this month. Photo / Ramona Ianculov

● Landslide - Fleetwood Mac/Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, concert, November 17, 8.30pm, Trac Bar, 38 Broadway, Matamata

Landslide is a five-piece live band that has been celebrating the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks for the past 11 years. Expect to hear Dreams, Sara, Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way and Seven Wonders, to only name a few. Tickets via Eventfinda.

● Super Sprint, motorsport event, November 17-19, Taupō International Motorsport Park

The event will be headlined by the 11th season of the Toyota 86 Championship, but also include the Summerset GT New Zealand, Super V8, Nexen Mazda Racing Series, GTRNZ and Pirelli Porsche competitions. For the first time, the Super V8 class will include utes. Tickets via Ticketfairy or at the gate.

● Footloose - the Musical, November 18 to December 9, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Based on the 1984 dance movie of the same name, Footloose - the Musical has all the well-known songs plus some new ones. The movie and the musical follow the story of teenager Ren who is moving to a small rural town where the local preacher has banned dancing to control the youth. Tickets online via iTicket.

● Stories in the Garden, kids event, November 18, 10am at Garden Place, Hamilton

Stories in the Garden is back for its sixth season. Come on a magical adventure with an hour of storytelling and games with characters from Enchanted Entertainment. If it rains, the event will take place in the central library. Free event.

Gourmet in the Gardens is back at the Rhododendron Lawn. Photo / Hamilton City Council

● Gourmet in the Gardens, foodie event, November 19, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

Hamilton’s favourite food event is back for the summer with a big line-up of 28 food trucks and live music. Free event.

● Freestyle Kings, stunt show, November 19, 4pm FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Australian freestyle motocross team Freestyle Kings is going on a two-year world tour and New Zealand is the first stop. Tickets via Ticketek.

● I did it my way - From the archive of Dame Malvina Major, exhibition, November 20, Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts Gallery, Hamilton

Opera soprano and renowned teacher of voice, Dame Malvina Major has recently gifted her archive of personal papers spanning her career, to the University of Waikato Library - Te Whare Pukapuka. This exhibition gives a view behind the performance curtain.

● Retirement Expo, November 22, 10am at Cambridge Town Hall

Come along for an information-filled morning about downsizing and the opportunities of retirement living. Hosted by Ray White. Registrations for the event can be made online.

● Oro Dressage by the Lake, equestrian event, November 24-26, 9am, at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd, Karapiro

Dressage NZ presents an international and national-level, multi-day dressage event. The event will include this season’s FEI Pacific League World Cup Final, an opportunity for combinations to gain Paris Olympic qualifying points. Event includes food and trade stalls. Free event.

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge celebrates its 45th anniversary.

● Drag Bingo: In The Swim, November 24, 7.30pm at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

This adults-only event has been inspired by the new exhibition In The Swim which dives into the history of outdoor swimming in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. So dress up in your floaties and favourite boardies for a special round of bingo with Anita Wigl’It. Tickets via Eventbrite.

● Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, November 25, 6am, at Tongariro North Domain, Tongariro St, Taupō

The annual challenge is celebrating its 45th year. With a philosophy of inclusion, the event offers a wide variety of options to get on your bike. Entries can be made online.

● Korikori Christmas Market, November 25, 9am at Korikori Park, Rototuna, Hamilton

Still in the process of getting your Christmas presents sorted? This market will have stalls with everything from arts and crafts, to clothing, jewellery, books, toys and games. Event includes bouncy castle and food trucks. Free event.

● Waipa Sprintcar Championship, November 25, 4.30pm at Kihikihi Speedway, 53 Grey St, Kihikihi

Championship for sprintcars, super saloons and sidecars, with a midget car triples event and a couple of premier support classes. Adults $30. Tickets online.

● Hamilton Christmas Tree Lighting Concert, November 25, 6pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

Christmas is near and the annual tree lighting concert is set to get you in a festive mood with live music and Santa sightings.



