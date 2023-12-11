Port Waikato MP and Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, and Minister for Statistics Andrew Bayly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Port Waikato MP and Minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, and Minister for Statistics Andrew Bayly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at the October election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next Parliamentary term.

Now the official results for the Port Waikato by-election are in, Waikato Herald also invited Andrew Bayly to share his thoughts.

The Port Waikato electorate encompasses parts of South Auckland like the Manukau Heads and Pukekohe but also covers parts of the Waikato including Port Waikato itself, Pōkeno, Te Kauwhata and Tuakau.

Name: Andrew Bayly

Age: Young at heart!

I live in: Bombay

In your opinion, what is your electorate’s most urgent challenge and how are you going to tackle it?

The Port Waikato electorate’s roads are in dire shape in places, having been badly affected by recent cyclones and landslips. Some of the more rural roads are down to one lane.

I intend to hold the NZTA and local councils to account to have our roads repaired to a good state. I will also push NZTA to complete the Southern Motorway upgrade south to Bombay which has been beset by continual delays, and continue to lobby for the construction of an alternative motorway route from Drury to Manukau.

This vital piece of infrastructure will benefit not just my electorate, but the entire upper North Island, creating an alternative route for road freight travelling the Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga Golden Triangle.

What are your personal goals as an MP?

To continue to be the best representative for Port Waikato in Parliament.

To support our farmers and growers and protect our premium growing land so that our region continues to be the food basket of Auckland.

To advocate for better healthcare facilities – another hospital is desperately needed. To support the businesses and organisations that contribute to our local economy.

What will change for your electorate now that you are in Government?

Although I am likely to be in Wellington more often, I will still be available to meet with constituents, to support community events, and to advocate for businesses and organisations. We might just have to meet on Saturdays instead!

My two teams – in Wellington and at the Pukekohe electorate office – have made a strong start on working collaboratively to ensure my Parliament roles don’t take me away too often from my electorate responsibilities.

Which part about representing your electorate are you most looking forward to in the next term?

My electorate covers urban and rural communities and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with people, businesses and community support groups in these diverse areas.

Communities are stronger when people can live and work locally, and I will keep pushing for policies at a national level that will make people’s lives better. For example, National’s laser-beam focus on driving our economy forward will help reduce people’s cost of living.

We will also tackle crime and resource our police better so that people feel safer in their communities.

About

Bayly was first elected to Parliament in 2014. He has just been appointed a Minister Outside Cabinet receiving the portfolios Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business and Manufacturing, as well as Statistics.

Formerly an Officer in the New Zealand Territorial Army and British Parachute (TA) Regiment, Bayly has a long-standing love for sports and competed in three Coast-to-Coast events, marathons and Ironman triathlons.

Find the answers of other MPs via these links

● Hamilton East - Ryan Hamilton

● Hamilton West - Tama Potaka

● Taranaki-King Country - Barbara Kuriger

● Te Tai Hauāuru - Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

● Coromandel - Scott Simpson

● Taupō - Louise Upston

● Waikato - Tim van de Molen

● Waiariki - Rawiri Waititi

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



