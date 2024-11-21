Nieka was still walking after the attack, and Nita brought her inside to look at the damage.
“There was just blood everywhere and you could see parts of her ear hanging off.”
She and her grandson made some calls, rushed Nieka to the after-hours vet in Hamilton where they gave morphine and antibiotics to calm her, and then took her to Anexa Vets at Te Kauwhata about 8am.
Hans, a part-time truck driver was on the road at the time. Nita called him to share the bad news, as Nieka was his dog.
“They reckoned she had a 20% chance of survival,” Hans said.
“They didn’t know if they could stop the bleeding around the brain because her wounds were so close to it, and then chances of infections after the operation. They said it’d be $2000 but that wasn’t the problem.
“There was only a 20% chance she’d make it through. With all that pain, it was better to put her to sleep.”
The duo discovered that her “whole ear canal had been ripped” so if she survived, she wouldn’t be able to hear and “wouldn’t be living her best life.”
Hans didn’t believe Nieka was badly hurt when Nita first told him but when he realised how bad it was, he couldn’t see her in that state.
“I would rather remember her how she was than like that,” he said between tears.
“The council takes all incidents extremely seriously and is working hard to conclude the investigation. The complainant is being kept up to date on the progress of the investigation by council staff,” a council spokesperson said.
It’s important that the public notify council about roaming dogs or public safety issues relating to dog control. People can notify the council call centre of concerns at 0800 492 452.
Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.