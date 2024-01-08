Cows are showing signs of heat stress.

By DairyNZ

December rain has resulted in good feed levels on farm for this time of year and some farms cutting silage last week. Pasture growth is above average on most farms, but this can change as we head into the hotter part of the year.

Cows are showing signs of heat stress such as seeking shade, increased water intake and dropping production. Cows prefer temperatures below 20C and it will be well above that this week. To find out more about heat stress visit www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/animal-health/heat-stress/.

Vets will soon start testing facial eczema spore counts on monitor farms.

Due to large spore count variation between farms, get your own farm tested. Once monitor farm spore counts reach 20,000 spores/gram, take weekly samples from four of your own monitor paddocks. Give cows full rates of zinc when your counts are over 30,000. Half rates of zinc give no protection but does allow cows to get used to the taste. Visit www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/animal-health/facial-eczema/.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending January 5.





