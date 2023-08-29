A crash has closed Awaiti Rd in Hauraki district.

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Awaiti and Awaiti West Rds, Netherton, Hauraki, has closed the road.

The crash was reported around 7.20am.

Police said the serious crash unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place, with motorists advised to take an alternative route.

Meanwhile, two people died and two were badly hurt in a two-car crash on State Highway 26, Te Aroha, on Saturday afternoon.

Te Aroha man Peter Swallow was in a vehicle with his sister’s partner that collided with another.

Te Aroha resident and friend Les Munro said the pair were travelling in a vehicle ahead of other family members when tragedy struck.

The highway at Mangaiti was closed for more than four hours while the serious crash unit investigated.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two people from the other car were airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Troopers Rd, Te Mapara, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

And one person died last Tuesday after a car and a truck collided near Morrinsville.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called around 1.50am to the crash in Eureka on State Highway 26.

The driver of the truck had moderate injuries, and the driver of the car died.







