Predator Free community co-ordinator Karen Barlow (right) hosted the seminar and field trip. Photo / Dean Taylor

If we want our endemic species to thrive, we need to control introduced predators, like rats, stoats and possums.

While many in the community are already on board with the predator free 2050 goal; it didn't stop a full house attending a talk by wildlife ecologist and trapping expert Cam Speedy last month.

Most of the audience were connected with urban gully restoration, farmers or backyard trappers who want to increase the effectiveness of their trapping project.

The event was co-hosted by Predator Free Aotearoa and Go Eco (Waikato Environment Centre); at the Waikato Museum.

Wildlife ecologist and trapping expert Cam Speedy speaking at the Predator Free Aotearoa and Go Eco event. Photo / Supplied

Cam set the tone set the tone for the talk by emphasising the need to throw all of our knowledge in the kete.

He reminded the audience that they are not 'trap checkers', they are 'predator hunters' and that 'attention to detail' at every trap site was key to success.

Other tips were to make the trap site more interesting with the liberal use of lures and scent trails - it has to look like another predator has been visiting too.

"Use fresh and seasonal bait so it's more 'realistic' for the predator.

"Take guidance from the maramataka (calendar) for when predators are more active, so you focus on trapping at that time."

Go Eco provides community education, capacity building for restoration groups, and connect neighbours to start trapping on their own or public spaces. They also sell National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee approved rat traps from their Eco shop in Frankton.

Good turnout of people wanting to learn to be more effective trappers from expert Cam Speedy. Photo / Supplied

One of the groups Go Eco have worked with is AJ Seeley, in Hamilton East, recent successful applicants for Predator Free New Zealand Trust funding.

They will be door-knocking for 60 neighbouring landowners to undertake tapping in their backyard to provide a buffer zone.

A field trip to AJ Seeley Gully the morning after the talk was a chance to look at practical trapping applications in situ.

Go Eco have also supported the establishment of Bush to Burbs in Waipā which is creating a buffer zone from Sanctuary mountain to Cambridge, by supporting trapping by landowners in the area.

Wildlife ecologist and trapping expert Cam Speedy (right) giving valuable advice during the AJ Seeley Gully field trip, hosted by Jon Cook (left). Photo / Dean Taylor

Birds such as tui, kereru, kākā and bellbird visit bush remnants scattered across the private farmland around the district.

Protecting birds from marauding predators in these prime habitat areas is critical.

Predator Free Te Awamutu launched in August this year, keen to promote backyard trapping of predators to help increase wild birdlife.

The group is also undertaking trapping for rats, stoats and possums in some public spaces, and will be hoping to improve the strike rate by employing some of the techniques taught by Cam.

Seminar and field trip participants were impressed by his down-to-earth approach and were keen to start employing his tactics.

Participants on the AJ Seeley Gully field trip learnt valuable practical trapping techniques from Cam Speedy. Photo / Dean Taylor

Cam likened trapping to being in business.

"You need to find the right location, do plenty of advertising, attract the punters and close the deal."

This includes looking for signs where predators frequent to set the traps, using extra baits and attractants to get them interested and lead them to the trap, making sure the trap is well maintained and doesn't scare off the target, and making sure the trap is set properly so the predator is caught.

Cam has a number of recommendations - he has a Facebook page with links to webinars and helpful information.

Te Awamutu is not only home to a great community to stand behind the Predator Free initiative, but it's also in a prime position at the centre of two ecologically significant maunga, Maungatautari to Pirongia, each home to their own successful predator control projects with Pirongia Restoration Society and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

The ecological corridor project, Taiea te Taiao - Ma Mangapiko, mai i Maungatautari ki Pirongia ahu ake, is now under way and aims to link the two spectacular maunga.

To support these native species to move between the maunga, and find habitat within the corridor, predator control is crucial.

Cam Speedy showing the right way to position a rat trap. Photo / Dean Taylor

More members of Predator Free Te Awamutu are welcomed.

Traps are for sale at Te Awamutu i-Site, with instructions on their use and how to sign up to trap.nz and then to Predator Free Te Awamutu to register your trap and any kills.

Te Awamutu i-Site has partnered with Predator Free Te Awamutu and sells the traps and boxes at the discounted price offered by the group.

If you are already trapping you can also check out Predator Free Te Awamutu on trap.nz and request to join.

Cam, Speedy shows signs of a well used possum tree - ideal for a trap. Photo / Dean Taylor

The group is also looking for more volunteers for other roles. To find out more search for Predator Free Te Awamutu on Facebook and leave a message or email contact@predatorfreeteawamutu.org.nz.