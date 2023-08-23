Now is the time to have your say on the Proposed Waikato Regional Coastal Plan that sets out the rules for managing activities in our coastal marine area.

Now is the time to have your say on the Proposed Waikato Regional Coastal Plan that sets out the rules for managing activities in our coastal marine area.

What policies and rules do we need to properly manage Waikato’s coastal marine area? That’s the wet area of the coast from the high tide mark to 12 nautical miles (about 20km) out to sea.

Waikato Regional Council has notified its proposed regional coastal plan, beginning a nearly three-month consultation during which the public is invited to share their feedback.

The Proposed Waikato Regional Coastal Plan sets out the rules for managing activities in the coastal marine area.

Key changes proposed in the plan include specific policies that:

● provide for new aquaculture areas and commercial growth

● protect areas of significant indigenous biodiversity, natural character and historic heritage value

● identify different coastal water types with water quality standards for each

● ensure noise from any new activities is managed appropriately

● minimise the risk of introducing or spreading marine pests

● make allowances for moorings within designated mooring areas

● recognise risk management and adaptation as matters to consider when assessing resource consent for structures.

The plan also incorporates provisions relating to tangata whenua and specific objectives, policies and rules that recognise iwi views and matauranga Maori.

It also incorporates provisions relating to tangata whenua and specific objectives, policies and rules that recognise iwi views and mātauranga Māori, including the ability to exercise and provide for kaitiakitanga.

The regional council says that in developing the proposed plan, input was sought from iwi, coastal residents and users, central and local government agencies and industry. This feedback was used to update and refine plan provisions to ensure it meets the needs of Waikato communities.

Upon notification, certain rules will have immediate legal effect, including those that protect areas of historic heritage, address discharges to air and water, and provide for aquaculture activities.

“Our coasts matter, so we’ve allowed more time than is legally required for consultation to enable as many people as possible to have an opportunity to read the proposed plan and to make their submission,” Waikato Regional Council chairwoman Pamela Storey said.

The proposed coastal plan is more than 300 pages, so a summary document has been developed to provide guidance to submitters on the key changes. The summary also provides examples of how these changes will likely apply through the resource consent process.

“The current coastal plan became operative almost 30 years ago, so there’s a lot that has had to change to meet the expectations of our communities,” Storey said. “I encourage people to take the time to look at what’s proposed and to let us know where we’ve got it right and where they think it might need to change.”

More details on the proposed coastal plan and ways for the public to make a submission can be found on the council’s website: waikatoregion.govt.nz/have-your-say. Submissions are open until 5pm on Tuesday, November 14.