Hamilton Old Boys Huskies celebrating their 2023 Gallagher Premiership win over Melville. Photo / Waikato Rugby. Photo: Martin Hunter / lintottphoto.co.nz

A day to remember for the Huskies side as they completed the three-peat and took home the Gallagher Women’s Premiership, while down in Tokoroa the Taupiri women earned promotion for 2024.

Willoughby Park was a picture on Saturday afternoon for the Gallagher Premiership Final between Huskies and Melville. Juniors from both clubs kicked off the day with some rippa rugby entertainment with the kids’ zone all setup and plenty of support for both sides.

In the Premiership Final, the first half was a tight battle with the sides locked at 10 each and an upset was on the cards. Ultimately, the class of the Huskies started to shine through and with some quality players across the field, they took control to win the match 43-22.

Tries to 2022 Black Fern World Cup champions Kennedy Simon (2) and Renee Holmes (2) and newly named Black Fern Esther Tilo proved too much for the Melville side to come back from after a taxing first 50 minutes.

Although the result didn’t go as planned for Melville’s captain Ashlee Gaby-Sutherland, she was presented with her blazer following the match – only the second Melville women’s player to receive the club’s blazer for her long-standing contribution to the game at her club.

Hautapu and Te Awamutu Sports compete at lineout time in their Saturday afternoon match-up. Photo / Matt Gould

Chyann Kaitapu added to her season tally, dotting down for a well-earned five-pointer, while second rower Rian Sanerive and wing Shae Daley crossed once apiece to round out their season on the score sheet.

In Tokoroa, Southern United was hosting Championship winners Taupiri in the Women’s Promotion / Relegation match. In a tight scoring match, Taupiri outscored their opposition four tries to three. While Taupiri couldn’t convert any of their tries, Southern United’s sharpshooter Melina Salale converted two from three off the tee. As the women’s seasons were wrapping up, we hit crunch time in the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership & Lone Star Championship. Hamilton Marist was back at home hosting Otorohanga after both sides took surprising defeats in week one.

Hamilton Marist came out firing and shot to a 27-0 lead in the first 25-30minutes scoring five quick tries. First, five Wharenui Hawera had a difficult afternoon off the tee converting just once in the first half.

The next 15-20 minutes were all Otorohanga. Coming back in the last 10 minutes of the first half to score two quality tries of their own through sustained pressure on the Hamilton Marist goal-line, the second of which was on the stroke of halftime.

Hamilton Marist couldn’t regather the second-half kickoff; a confident Otorohanga side pouncing and only minute later scoring their third of the afternoon to make it a 27-24 ball game.

Hautapu's winger Waisake Salabiau crosses for one of his three tries vs Te Awamutu Sport. Photo / Matt Gould

That was the shock Marist needed and through some good game management, patience and sticking to the plan, the Hamilton men regathered control of the game and a try to Newton Tudreu out on the left wing took back control for Hamilton Marist. Two more tries ensured late in the piece for the home side to come home strong, winning 44-27.

Hautapu kick-started their second round following a week one bye, hosting Te Awamutu Sports at Memorial Park in Cambridge. A hat trick to now competition-leading try-scorer Waisake Salabiau was the highlight of the afternoon for the Cambridge men. Scoring seven tries to two, the home side were always in control and were not going to be tipped by a strong and confident Te Awamutu Sports team following their impressive win in Otorohanga the previous weekend.

Te Awamutu’s Sam Toa continues to shine off the tee, converting both tries and adding a couple of penalty kicks to his season tally of points, but unfortunately, it wasn’t his side’s afternoon, coming against a quality Hautapu team.

Like Hautapu, University got into their second round following a week one bye, unfortunately for them, they were beaten by Melville 17-15 in a tight-scoring match. Both teams scoring three tries with the difference being a sole conversion by Melville enough to get them across the line.

University will travel across to Fraser Tech this weekend while Melville will be back at home hosting Morrinsville Sports.

Fraser Tech made the trip out to Matamata on the weekend with the returning Tepaea Cook-Savage making his first appearance for his club side following his New Zealand 7s commitments earlier in the season – scoring one try and converting two off the tee he made an instant impact for his team in a well-needed victory to put Fraser Tech two from two in the second round. Matamata were full of confidence following an away win in Morrinsville last weekend and with the hometown behind, nearly produced what would have been a big upset for the weekend.

In the Division One Mooloo Shield, Leamington got their second round underway with a strong 52-19 win at home over Pirongia. Dotting down for eight tries and six conversions, the home side proved to be too strong for the travelling away team. Doubles to Thomas Fraser, Robert Day & Jarrod Davey while Josh Pakai and Keegan Harris touched one once each – with a strong kicking display by Robert Day converting six from eight off the tee to cap off a strong afternoon.

Southern United hosted Ohaupo in Tokoroa and what is becoming a fiercely competitive match between these two sides once again delivered. The home side getting across the line 35-25. Southern United’s First Five Matthew Crum was the standout from the match scoring a game-high 18 points – with three penalties, two conversions and a five-pointer to wrap up a fine afternoon.

Following a one-point victory to Te Rapa in week two, Taupiri have inflicted their own heartbreak back on Te Rapa with a two-point to start their Division One Championship campaign. Winning 19-17 at St Andrews Park, Taupiri have now won two of their last three matches after starting the season with seven defeats on the trot.

The other Championship game saw Frankton head back across to Suburbs, and just like on the long weekend, they fell short again to the home side. This time going down 31-15 in a high-scoring match. Five tries to the home while only conceding the three, and adding three conversions was enough for the home men to make it back-to-back wins against cross-town rivals. With that victory – Suburbs maintain their strong grip on the Rhineck Cup.

The Under85kg is starting the throw up the odd, unexpected result – this time it was Hamilton Marist beating Morrinsville 23-22 to back up their week one victory over the 2022 Champions. While the home side outscored their opponents three tries to two, it was the boot of Ryan Carruthers in the Marist midfield that ensured his side got up. Scoring a try, two conversions and three penalties for a game haul of 18 points, Carruthers was the difference between the two sides.

Melville continues off fine form with a fourth consecutive win – this time over Fraser Tech 21-8 while Leamington comfortably won over Kio Kio United 43-0. The Under 85kg Competition takes a break this weekend as teams compete in the National Club Cup.

The Colts Competition is down to two undefeated sides with Hamilton Old Boys getting a 20-17 win over rivals Hautapu at Memorial Park on Saturday. In a back-and-forth battle between two quality sides, it was the Hamilton men that came out on top with a strong win – keeping them in second spot on the ladder behind Hamilton Marist who had another strong showing vs Pirongia at Marist Park. The home side won 54-15.

Morrinsville Sports secured their spot well inside the top four, only three points behind Hamilton Old Boys and two points behind Hautapu with their own quality performance vs Suburbs winning 40-26 at home in front of their loyal supporters.

The much-anticipated match-up between Hinuera & United Matamata Sports kicked off an action-packed day at Bedford Park with the travelling side upsetting the home faithful 36-5. Southern United Colts kicked off a good day at Tokoroa Domain winning 32-17 vs Te Awamutu Sports to record their fourth win of the season to jump Te Awamutu Sports on the ladder.

Wrapping up the weekend’s action was University’s win over Thames Valley United 40-24 for them to jump the Thames Valley men to sit in fifth spot on the ladder and looking strong to compete in that second-tier Colts play-off structure.