Guy Lansdown crosses the line in Fraser Tech's victory over Melville. Photo / Doug Cornes Photography

Fraser Tech’s Centenary celebrations got off to the best possible start with both of their senior sides getting good wins over Melville at Mill Street Park on Saturday afternoon. Premier Bs kicked off the day with a tough hard-fought win before the Premier As came on and put Melville to the sword and inflicted more pain for the already struggling side.

A day to remember for the Fraser Tech faithful with the top side running in 10 tries to three to get their Lone Star Championship off to the best possible start. Tries to Sam Pene, Jonas Pomare, Shneil Singh, Veali Christie, D’Angelo Leuila and Sanalio Taunauta with a brace to Guy Lansdown and Jordan Bunce – Fraser Tech showed how strong they are going to be over the second-round competition. A mixed day off the kicking tee for midfielder Leuila kicking just 4 from 10.

Fraser Tech dominated territory via the boot of Leuila, controlling the game nicely off the boot ensured Fraser Tech stayed in good parts of the field. An early 50/22 led to the first points of the day. Melville was under pressure throughout the first 40 minutes and Fraser Tech was relentless, piling on the points through the midway point of the first half.

Turning with a slight breeze behind them in the second half, things didn’t get much better for the Melville side. A couple of quick early touchdowns including the second of the day for fullback Bunce, all but sealed a comprehensive win for Fraser Tech on their special day.

Melville scored late to cross for three of their own tries, but they were all consolation points at that stage. Fraser Tech got a big first-up win 58-21.

Just down the road at Fred Jones Park, the Stag Trophy was on the line where current holders Hamilton Old Boys hosted Hamilton Marist in the Premiership Competition.

Hamilton Old Boys celebrate locking away the Stag Trophy for the remainder of 2023. Photo / Hamilton Old Boys

This game was always going to be tight and intense with the added prize of the Stag Trophy it sure delivered as a typical Hamilton Old Boys v Hamilton Marist derby affair. Hamilton Old Boys scored early to stun the away side. What followed was a bit of back-and-forth action where both sides would build possession and ultimately make an error undoing all that hard work.

Hamilton Marist struck back to lock it up at the 20-minute mark. Hamilton Marist started to get themselves back into the match following the early HOB try, but another error saw a long break by Hamilton Old Boys – that venture into Marist territory didn’t eventuate directly to points but soon after Old Boys took that lead back through a try to the left of the uprights to blindside flanker Epeli Vukivuki.

Hamilton Marist stayed in touch via the boot of the first five Wharenui Hawera and went into the break 21-13 down. The second half was a real arm wrestle. Hamilton Old Boys number eight Luke Masirewa scored off the back of a dominant 5-meter scrum extending the lead to 28-13.

It wasn’t until the 78th minute and the 83rd minute when Hamilton Marist went bang, bang to score two quick converted tries to get them a bonus point for the close loss – 28-25.

In the week’s other Breweries Shield Premiership match, Te Awamutu Sports made the short trip down State Highway 3 to Island Reserve where an impressive home side awaited. Otorohanga has been strong at home in 2023 and had previously defeated Te Awamutu Sports only a matter of weeks ago at the same venue.

Otorohanga was struck an early blow with a red card issued by referee Ben Woolerton in the opening stages of the match for a dangerous tackle on a Te Awamutu Sports player. Both teams dotting down three times with the only difference between the two sides an extra conversion and penalty goal kicked by Te Awamutu Sports’ Logan Karl running at first five eighth for the day.

Fraser Tech's midfielder D'Angelo Leuila's strong kicking game guides Fraser Tech to a Centenary win. Photo / Doug Cornes Photography

Shauncy Waho continued his fine form of finding the try line and dotted down again for his 12th try of the season. Karl was accurate off the boot, converting two of the three tries and adding two penalties. Joshua Coffin touched down twice for two of his own tries in what was a strong performance all round from the travelling forward pack.

The other Championship game saw Morrinsville Sports host United Matamata Sports at Campbell Park. The home side, still searching for that first win of the year were looking odds on midway through the second 40 where they took the lead. United Matamata Sports have shown several times during the season they can match it with the big clubs at stages – they are just looking for that comprehensive 80-minute performance to build from.

Saturday’s Campbell Park encounter may have started that for the Matamata men. Having to come from behind in the second 40 may well have refuelled that belief and provided some encouraging signs for the remainder of the round. Tries to Tayne Tupaea and Chad Bracey (2) were not enough for the home side as United Matamata Sports dotted down for four of their own.

It was the Tuhakaraina show for the travelling side with tries to Jared, Sean & Ryan ensuring a quality result for their side. A try to Damian Arnold and two conversions and a penalty by Logan Allen wrapped up the scoring for the afternoon. United Matamata Sports won 27-20.

The Division One Competition’s first round came to an end Saturday afternoon. They will now have a new draw and will split into their second-round competition. Top 5 sides will contest the Mooloo Shield while the remaining five will compete for the Division One Championship.

Suburbs and Frankton kicked off the long weekend’s action with a Thursday night under-lights fixture at Flagstaff Park. In a low-scoring match, Suburbs were too strong, winning 14-5. Tries to Piri Elkington and Keelan McMullen were enough for the home side to head into the long weekend on a high.

Taupiri and Leamington were the next to kick off on Friday evening – this time an even lower-scoring match. Leamington travelled north up to Taupiri full of expectations that they would run in a handful of tries vs the lower-ranked Taupiri side. IA turn back the clock-like scoreline saw Leamington only manage a sole penalty kick through the boot of Robert Day and keep the home side scoreless, winning 3-0.

Saturday afternoon rolled around, and we saw the complete opposite scoreline out at Ohaupo. A 97-point affair between Ohaupo and Te Rapa. Plenty of action for the fans who made the trip down to the Domain was treated to 15 tries with the standout being four tries to Ohaupo’s Queyst Michael-Tapu.

Just down the road, Pirongia hosted Southern United – both sides who had already secured top-five honours for round two were battling it out for rankings. Southern United were too strong up front, winning 51-18. With Southern United scoring six of their seven tries coming via the forward pack, Pirongia could not match that power up front. The Southerners showing their class and starting to find that form that has seen them win the Mooloo Shield on multiple occasions recently.

The nail-biter result of the weekend came from Putaruru’s trip over to Hinuera. Both sides ran in five tries, the difference came off the boot. Hinuera converting three from five with a penalty for good measure were pipped at the post with only two conversions from Putaruru’s Brad Karl, but an additional penalty kick to Karl’s tally got his side home by the sole point.

The Colts Competition sees three teams still remain unbeaten in Hamilton Marist, Hautapu & Hamilton Old Boys score convincing wins over their opposition. Fourth place Morrinsville Sports continues to nip away at the heels of those three remaining in fourth spot with a good win of their own over Hamilton Boys High.

Hamilton Old Boys hosted Southern United at Willoughby Park Thursday night running in four tries to win 24-0. Friday night saw plenty of mid-week action across the province. Te Awamutu Sports hosted United Matamata Sports, winning 23-3. University travelled out to Leamington winning in a tight contest 16-14 over the home side. Hinuera played host to Waitete winning 39-5 to round out the Friday night footy for the long weekend.

Top side Hamilton Marist travelled down Wairere Drive to take on Suburbs. A double to loose forward Liam McPherson top scoring for his side dotting down for two of their six tries of the afternoon. Fifth-placed Suburbs provided Hamilton Marist with their toughest contest of the year and put on a quality performance in front of their home fans. Unfortunately going down 34-5 in a good all-round game of Colts rugby.

Other top side Hautapu travelled over to Waihi for their away game vs Thames Valley United. The Thames Valley lads are new to our Waikato Competition and have shown some real quality throughout the season. On this occasion, Hautapu were too strong running in 38 points to 17 to pick up a good away win.

The Under 85kg competition saw quality high scoring wins for Hamilton Marist and Melville. Hamilton Marist hosted Leamington running in eight tries in a 50-17 victory at home. Ryan Carruthers high scoring for his side touching down twice and five successful shots at goal for a 20-point haul.

Melville hosted Kio Kio United winning that match in comprehensive fashion 50 points to 7. Doubles to Kaleb Hirini-Taite and David Sako were the highlights for the home side, while Bradley Haberfield, Joey Macfarlane and Rex Turner-Hunt each touched down for a five-pointer of their own.

The top-of-the-table battle saw Fraser Tech host Morrinsville Sports at Elliot Park. The home side with the added motivation to play at home on their club’s centenary weekend. The difference between the two sides was an additional penalty kick to Morrinsville’s Ronin Stephenson. Neither side could be separated with two converted tries apiece. It was the boot of Stephenson who slotted three penalty kicks while Fraser Tech’s Troy Hona – who scored all of his team’s 20 points, could only convert two penalty kicks off the tee.



