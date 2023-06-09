Another weekend of rugby is upon us and for a couple of teams it will see them wrap up their 2023 rugby season. The Women’s third v four play-off is all set in Kihikihi where they will host University and the Women’s Promotion / Relegation is happening down in Tokoroa as they host Championship winners Taupiri in a spot for the 2024 Gallagher Women’s Premiership.

Kihikihi are coming off a quality performance vs the Huskies a fortnight ago, and while the scoreline may not reflect a tight match, by all accounts the Kihikihi ladies posed some challenges to the Huskies and were good for large parts of the game.

University will back up following their home defeat to Melville and will look to head out to Kihikihi and finish what has been an impressive season for the University ladies. Both sides have had great seasons – University’s only other defeat came from the Huskies and a draw with University, while Kihikihi was defeated by University, Huskies & Melville. It was opening weekend when University hosted Kihikihi and started the year with a strong win, can the Kihikihi women get one back and finish the year at home strongly?

In the other lady’s match of the day, it is the big promotion/relegation contest happening down in Tokoroa when SURF host Taupiri. Southern United have battled throughout 2023 in the Premiership yet to record a win, meanwhile, Taupiri have gone through the regular season unbeaten comfortably winning the Championship a fortnight ago over Hauraki.

Southern United will be excited to get back home in front of their loyal supporters. Following a defeat to Putaruru a fortnight ago Southern United have been preparing for this one-off fixture – where the winner will earn the right to play in the 2024 Women’s Premiership.

Taupiri are keen to make a return to the top tier following a season back in the Championship after a difficult 2022 season.

2023 has seen the return of some past players while providing an opportunity to develop new players in the game and build confidence within the squad winning matches. Tomorrow’s Tokoroa showdown will be an exciting match-up.

Another big match day awaits in the Waikato Draught Breweries Shield. Hamilton Marist host Otorohanga at Marist Park and Hautapu kick off their second round vs Te Awamutu Sports at Memorial Park, Cambridge.

Big game for both Marist and Otorohanga coming off rather unexpected defeats in week one. Hamilton Marist needs to get into the winner’s column before they have their elected bye next weekend, while Otorohanga are back home to Hautapu. A defeat on Saturday for whichever side will see a real struggle for them in their remaining two matches. Marist are coming off a strong win vs Otorohanga a fortnight ago at Island Reserve and will be eager to serve up another quality performance this time in front of their home faithful.

Te Awamutu Sports were the surprise of week one upsetting Otorohanga at home last weekend – only their second defeat on Island Reserve in 2023. They head across to Cambridge this weekend in what will be another challenge for the TA men, however, last week proved they are quality and will foot it with the big boys in 2023.

Te Awamutu will return home for their final two matches before a bye in week 5. A win on Saturday will nearly all but ensure them a semi-final berth.

In the Lone Star Championship, last week’s centennial winners Fraser Tech make the bus trip out to Matamata. The first time these sides go head-to-head in 2023 with United Matamata Sports defaulting to Fraser Tech to wrap up the first round a fortnight ago.

Matamata were strong last week with a good away win against Morrinsville and will be heading back to Bedford Park full of confidence about going two from two in round two. The other match-up on the Championship sees University start their second round with a home match vs Melville. Melville coming off the back of a tough week against Fraser Tech head across town to do battle vs the awaiting students. University put Melville to the sword in the first round in challenging conditions at Collins Road but were ultimately too strong. Can the students redeliver another one of those performances in front of their home crowd? We will know by 4.30pm Saturday afternoon.

The Division One Mooloo Shield & Championship gets underway this weekend following their new draw being completed earlier in the week. The winners of the first round – Leamington, are at home hosting Pirongia for the second time in 2023. Following a 33-8 defeat in Cambridge back in late April, Pirongia will be eager to get across and balance the ledger for 2023. Leamington have proven to be a challenge in 2023 and remain unbeaten at home.

A tough game for the Pirongia men to start with, but a good challenge to kick off the Mooloo Shield. In the other match up Southern United will back up following their ladies’ match and host Ohaupo.

Back in week three Ohaupo travelled south and picked up an impressive away victory 19-15. They will be heading south with positive memories and keen to reboot their season with another away win.

In the Division One Championship, Te Rapa host Taupiri at St Andrews Park, while Frankton make the trip back to Flagstaff Park and do battle with Suburbs for the second week in a row. Taupiri and Frankton both had no luck vs their respective opponents in the first round so will be eager to right those wrongs and get one back on their rivals this weekend.

Under 85kg competition enters week eight on Saturday before teams have another week off to cater for the National Club Competition that still features a couple of our Waikato clubs. Leamington host Kio Kio United in Cambridge to wrap up a big day at Leamington Domain.

Their sole win in 2023 was against Kio Kio back in week one so the Cambridge men will be keen for another notch in the winner’s column.

Melville host Fraser Tech at Collins Road while Morrinsville Sports host Hamilton Marist. Hamilton Marist will be keen for another dose of their week one victory over Morrinsville in what an unexpected result. Morrinsville have bounced back with six consecutive wins so it may not be as easy this time around for the Marist Men.

The Colts competition is largely shaping up to be a three-horse race – four in Morrinsville can stay in the chasing pack and potentially upset one of those top three. Hamilton Marist and Hautapu remain unbeaten and locked on 45 competition points from their 9 matches, meanwhile Hamilton Old Boys – who also remain unbeaten are just behind on 43 competition points.

One of those sides will, more than likely, face defeat this weekend. Hautapu host Hamilton Old Boys at Campbell Park in a two v three showdown.

Hamilton Marist host Pirongia as part of their Club Day at Marist Park with all their teams at home. Morrinsville Sports host fifth placed Suburbs at Campbell Park – Suburbs won’t jump into the top four with a victory at Campbell Park, but will make up some ground on the fourth placed team. Waitete host the young men from Hamilton Boys High in Te Kuiti.

Rivals and close neighbours Hinuera travel down the highway to Matamata where both teams are locked on three wins in 2023 and will increase that win percentage to 40% come Saturday evening. Southern United complete the full schedule at Tokoroa when they host Te Awamutu Sports and rounding out the weekend University host Thames Valley United at University.

Division Two match-ups have Jaradites hosting Hamilton Marist at Steel Park and Kereone hosting the Guzzlers from Hamilton Old Boys at Campbell Park in Morrinsville.



