All Black lock Josh Lord hopes in action for Hamilton Old Boys over Hautapu in Cambridge. Photo / Matt Gould

Club rugby is upon us, and we are looking at a wet and windy afternoon of club footy. It is the last chance saloon for a couple of premier sides, while the Division and the Colts competitions have two regular-season matches remaining.

The Waikato Draught Breweries Shield Premiership playoff scenario is a one-game shootout for two sides, while Hamilton Marist are playing for the final position in the playoffs.

Hamilton Old Boys host Ōtorohanga at Fred Jones Park. Ōtorohanga are coming off the bye last weekend and currently sit in the fifth spot – a win in Hamilton over the home side will see them jump Hamilton Old Boys and sneak into the fourth playoff spot. Hamilton Old Boys have the chance to stay fourth with a win, or if Hautapu can get the job done over Hamilton Marist across the river, the best-case scenario is Hamilton Old Boys can get into third. Hautapu are locked into the top spot, while Te Awamutu Sports on their bye cannot be overtaken for the second spot – both Waipa teams will be hosting playoffs next weekend.

It has been a struggle in the second round for Ōtorohanga, who are yet to record a win – unfortunately, going down by five points to Te Awamutu Sports and two points to Hautapu. Had those two results gone the other way we would be looking at a very different playoff scenario. Hamilton Old Boys and Hamilton Marist have also not been without their struggles. Both finished the first round with a good win percentage but have staggered through to a sole victory each prior to this weekend.

Hamilton Marist host the undefeated Hautapu at Marist Park on what is set to be a big day on Old Farm Rd. The premier side are chasing a victory to build some momentum for the playoffs next weekend, while the Hamilton Marist Under 85kg side are playing in special one-off jerseys in partnership with MATES Matter and will auction those off in the clubrooms on Saturday evening to raise funds. Hautapu will come to town with the mindset that the top spot is locked away and knowing they will be back home next week – hosting either Hamilton Marist or Hamilton Old Boys - they will want to finish strongly and fire a warning shot to any teams that come across them in the next fortnight.

Meanwhile, in the Lone Star Championship, Fraser Tech return from their bye and make the trip out to Morrinsville for the second time this year. They will be after a similar result to last time, where they put the home side away comfortably, 43-5, back in week four. Morrinsville are coming off consecutive wins for the first time since 2021 so they will back themselves to take a massive scalp - and with that a possible chance of topping the championship if other results help their cause.

Te Awamutu Sports’ Sean Ralph dots down for one of his two tries over Hamilton Marist. Photo / Te Awamutu Sports

The big match of the weekend, with massive implications for a number of teams, is when University travel over to Matamata to take on the home side. Returning home after a comprehensive win last weekend over Melville, Matamata could also jump to the top of the ladder if Morrinsville upset Fraser Tech. Along with Fraser Tech and Morrinsville, United Matamata Sports have a playoff spot locked up for next weekend, and are just awaiting the opposition and where they will play to be finalised. A win will ensure it is at home.

The big challenge for the weekend comes for University – a side yet to win a match in the second round and with the talent they have at that club, they shouldn’t be chasing their first win in the second round at this time of the year. While University is chasing the much-needed ictory, Melville is sitting at Collins Rd on a bye weekend waiting with bated breath for that result. A win for University will see the students jump Melville into the playoffs and will consign Melville to that dreaded fifth spot, from where they would face off in the promotion-relegation match in the back end of July, while a loss for University will see them hold on to that fifth spot, and they will be consigned to promotion-relegation rugby for 2023.

The Mooloo Shield Competition moves into week four of five in their second round and top-of-the-table Leamington will sit out the weekend, a much-needed rest for the Cambridge men. A weekend of derby matches awaits for the four remaining sides. A big showdown is set in the south this weekend, where Southern United host Putāruru in a battle of 2 vs 3. Putāruru have surprised many people this season and find themselves three points shy of Leamington, and a win in Tokoroa will see them jump to the top spot and set up a 1 vs 2 clash of the Titans next weekend. Meanwhile, Southern United need the win if they harbour any hopes of making the big dance in a fortnight’s time. Southern United will draw level with or jump Putāruru with five competition points and will go to Pirongia next week knowing Putāruru and Leamington are facing off where one side will eliminate the other if SURF wins in Pirongia – plenty to play for in Tokoroa!

Ōhaupō will host neighbours Pirongia in a 4 vs 5 match-up and what will be Ōhaupō’s last game of the year – they sit out next weekend with the bye. Back in early May, it was Pirongia who got up 26-17 over Ōhaupō to record their first loss of 2023, and since then the season hasn’t quite been the same for Ōhaupō. They will be excited to be back home in front of their loyal supporters and will be keen to finish out the season with one last victory on the domain.

Action from Hinuera’s clash against Taupiri at Murphy Lane, Taupiri. Photo / Hinuera Rugby

The Division 1 Championship is a very tight competition with only four points between the top team and fourth place – the only side not in the running are Frankton, who play their last match this weekend. Suburbs and Hinuera are well placed up the top – both with only two matches and two wins beside their name. They face off this weekend in Hinuera, where the winner will jump to the top spot and set themselves up well with a week to go. Taupiri travel to Hamilton to play Frankton. The Taupiri team are in must-win territory if they want to be playing finals rugby, with another big match next weekend vs Suburbs.

The Under 85kg Competition is in its last regular-season matches. Leaders Morrinsville host Leamington at Campbell Park in an action-packed day. Hamilton Marist are at home over Melville and as mentioned earlier will be playing in those one-off jerseys. It’s a big match for both of those sides as the winner will secure second place on the ladder and will host the semifinal rugby next weekend. Fraser Tech make the big trip down to play Kio Kio United. A likely win to Fraser Tech could see them leap Melville into third place if Hamilton Marist get the job done, or will set up a semifinal showdown in Morrinsville next weekend for the Tech men.

The Colts Competition has the much-anticipated match between 1 vs 2. The undefeated Hamilton Marist will travel across town to face the similarly unbeaten Hamilton Old Boys at Willoughby Park – the winner will go to the top spot and all but assure themselves of a top spot on the ladder for playoff rugby. Another top side, Hautapu, have the week off thanks to Fraser Tech defaulting, and while they currently sit at the top of the table on Friday evening, they will be jumped come Saturday afternoon. Morrinsville Sports face a tough challenge against their neighbours Thames Valley United over in Paeroa.

Suburbs, who sit well inside the next five for the Colts Championship, are at home hosting the young men from Te Awamutu Sports. Hamilton Boys’ High, in eighth, host seventh-placed Hinuera in a big match-up, both sides needing a win to hold off the chasing Pirongia, who will be eager to crack into that Championship. Leamington host Waitete in Cambridge, while United Matamata Sports’ young men make the trip across to Pirongia.