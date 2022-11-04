The Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Award winners were announced tonight. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

The annual Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards celebrated the success, resilience and leadership of Waikato's businesses tonight in Hamilton where Te Rapa-based aluminium door and window business Profile Group was crowned the overall champion.

Profile Group took out the Foster Construction Group 2022 Supreme Award plus the Business Growth and Service Excellence awards.

Profile Group represents a family of businesses that form New Zealand's only integrated supply chain for aluminium window and door solutions.

The judges said Profile Group were "world-class role models" in numerous aspects including future vision, innovation and product design, ongoing commitment and "an ethos of genuine care for the community, Aotearoa and the environment".

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said Profile Group was on a big journey as a business.

"[They are] on a journey to redesign how they do business, how they manufacture even more efficiently, how they reimagine and repurpose waste streams, regenerate the natural world around us and enable their people to realise their full potential across all facets of the businesses.

"Their success is driven by an excellence of service ethos. Their structures, processes, and more importantly – people – set the standard for service excellence both nationally and internationally."

At the glittering gala dinner at a sold-out Claudelands Arena tonight, Te Rapa-based dairy technology business MilktechNZ took out the Innovation Award.

The company designs electronic milking cup removers with future-proof technology and accessories for herringbone and rotary cow sheds.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good. Photo / Supplied

MilktechNZ chief executive Gustavo Garza took home the CEO of the Year award.

Judges said Garza's entrepreneurial spirit, energy and passion for the business he created was inspiring.

"Gustavo sets aspirational goals for his business and sets high standards for himself and his team, including around values and behaviours. He shows a warmth and care toward his team that is genuine, and a satisfaction in progressing and enabling others that is humbling," the judges said.

Another leader recognised at the awards was Jo Mickleson from Aware Group, who was named Emerging Leader of the Year.

She competed against three other finalists in the category - Architectural Glass Products founder David Bunting, Nau Mai Rā founder Ezra Hirawani and Chiefs Rugby general manager commercial Kate Rawnsley.

Aware Group, which has a branch in Hamilton and Wellington, is a leader in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and advanced robotics.

The judges said Mickleson's focus on "keeping people at the core of all decisions" was only one of the leadership traits that her team "greatly respect".

"[She] has gone above and beyond in building the capabilities of the senior leadership team with steady improvements being implemented that have developed empathy, business acumen and broader leadership skillset in the team."

Good said the calibre of entries this year shows "the resilience and positivity of Waikato businesses" as they emerge from the impacts of Covid.

"The Waikato is in a good place with strong foundations. The region is booming. You can see wherever you go that the Waikato is establishing itself as New Zealand's economic powerhouse behind Auckland.

"Benefiting from its proximity to Auckland, its strong farming foundation, its booming tech industry, strong construction sector, superb educational entities, its highly efficient and well-located logistics industry and the major work being undertaken in sustainability are making the region a stunning and positive place to live, work and play."

Applications for the 2023 Waikato Chamber of Commerce Business Awards will open in April.

The full list of the 2022 winners

● Business Growth Award (sponsored by Deloitte)

– Profile Group, AGP

● CEO of the Year Award (sponsored by University of Waikato)

– Gustavo Garza of MilktechNZ

● Community Contribution – Commercial (sponsored by SkyPoint Technologies)

– Discover Waitomo

● Community Contribution – Non-Commercial (sponsored by Montana Food and Events)

– Waikato Hauraki Coromandel Rural Support Trust

● Emerging Leader of the Year Award (sponsored by Mitre10 Mega)

– Jo Mickleson of Aware Group

● For Purpose Award (sponsored by Trust Waikato)

– HMS Trust

● Innovation Award (sponsored by Company-X)

– MilktechNZ

● Marketing Award (sponsored by Chow:Hill Architects)

– Shift72

● Micro Business (sponsored by Sleepyhead)

– The Chopping Block Limited

● People & Culture (sponsored by Hamilton Airport)

– EAS

● Service Excellence (sponsored by Tompkins Wake)

– Profile Group

● Sustainability (sponsored by Wintec Te Pūkenga)

– MyNoke

● Supreme winner (sponsored by Foster Construction Group)

– Profile Group