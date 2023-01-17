The Rugby Sevens will kick off this week. Photo / Supplied

The Rugby Sevens will kick off this week. Photo / Supplied

The Waikato is busting with events this summer as not only sports fans but also music and arts lovers are getting ready for some busy weekends.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa has a huge line-up of big international events over the summer with HSBC NZ Rugby Sevens and FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament set to be two of the highlights.

Kicking off this Saturday, January 21, is the final HSBC Sevens tournament to be held in New Zealand - at least for the foreseeable future.

After the event’s two-year hiatus, general manager of venues, tourism, and major events, Sean Murray, hopes the crowd embraces the excitement this event offers our city and sends it off with a bang for its last hurrah.

“There’s a lot of history with the Sevens, the atmosphere, and the world-class entertainment it provides. We’re expecting big, adventurous crowds and of course, the fantastic costumes that have become a staple,” Murray says.

“Events lift people’s spirits, so we’re excited to host so many this year. The value in exposure of our city and region they provide is priceless.”

The oval-shaped fale was opened today. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Meanwhile, the K’aute Pasifika Village hosted its official opening today. The Village, a New Zealand first, includes an iconic fale (meeting house) located opposite the FMG Stadium Waikato.

With many HSBC Seven’s teams from the Pacific, the fale will be hosting the captain’s photo on tomorrow.

Hamilton-based Pacific Island community trust K’aute Pasifika will also hold a series of community events celebrating New Zealand’s Pacific cultures before the tournament.

Another slice of Sevens action in Hamilton is coming to Claudelands, with Gourmet in the Oval – Sevens Edition taking place on Friday evening January 20.

For this event, the much-loved Gourmet in the Gardens relocates to Claudelands Oval - for one evening only. All Sevens teams will be in attendance for a parade of nations.

The Hamilton Arts Festival will brighten up the region. Image / Supplied





The Gourmet in the Oval organisers encourage people to round up their friends and whanau and come along to Claudelands from 4.30pm to enjoy epic eats, live local entertainment, spot prizes and the chance to meet men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens players. Find out more about this free event.

The council would like to remind people that there is a temporary alcohol ban in place around the FMG Stadium for the duration of the Sevens tournament.

Also on Friday is the annual Soundsplash Festival which returns to Raglan’s Wainui Reserve and runs until Sunday. Musicians set to play include Ocean Alley, Macky Gee and Hot Dub Time Machine. Tickets are available here.

Festival One will make some noise in Karapiro from January 27 to 30, this time from a new location: Hartford. The line-up includes Tyra, Switchfoot and Albert Street. Tickets are available here.

That Weekend festival will run from January 28 to 29 and is set to rock the South Waikato. Photo / Supplied

That Weekend Festival will shake up the South Waikato again from January 28 to 30. Artists including The Black Seeds, The Veronicas and Jordan Rakei will be playing at the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel. Tickets are available here.

Classic motorcycle enthusiasts will farewell Pukekohe Raceway with their annual Classics Festival on February 4 to 6.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off Tournament is taking place from February 17 from 23 in Hamilton and Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau. This event will see 10 international teams compete for the final three qualifying spots in this year’s World Cup in July.

The Football Ferns will also play a series of friendly games throughout the week-long tournament in Hamilton, one of them against Argentina.

The FMG Stadium in Hamilton will be a host venue for the FIFA Women's World Cup playoff tournament. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton also welcomes Cameroon, Thailand, Portugal, Chinese Taipei and Paraguay, as well as some countries that will be determined from the outcomes of early matches.

The winner of the game between Cameroon and Thailand will go on to play Portugal, filling the final qualifying spot in the tournament. The winner of this match will go on to play in Hamilton against Vietnam.

Tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Play-Off Tournament are for sale from today.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Arts Festival is scheduled for February 24 to March 5 with lots of performing arts events for the whole North Island. Tickets are available online.



