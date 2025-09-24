Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust has outlined the arrangements for Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII’s tangihanga at Tapeka Marae, Waihī, Tūrangi. Photo / Ross Setford, NZPA

Originally published by Māori Television

In keeping with tikanga, the office of the Ariki o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust, has outlined the kawa and arrangements for the tangihanga of Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII at Waihī, Tūrangi.

The proceedings will take place at Tapeka Marae, Waihī, beginning Friday, September 26.

Manuhiri are asked to register and park at Hīrangi Marae or Tūrangitukua Park, Hīrangi Rd, Tūrangi, from where buses will transfer them to Waihī Marae for the pōwhiri. Transport will continue until the completion of the welcome.

Morning proceedings will begin at 9am, with manuhiri asked to gather at the carpark from 7.30am. Afternoon proceedings start at 1pm, with visitors expected from 11.30am.