Te Awamutu's Regent Theatre cinema. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu’s Regent Theatre is a huge asset for the town - a gift from former owner Allan Webb that is run as a business but very much relies on volunteers.

The Allan Webb Theatre Trust involves locals dedicated to keeping the legacy alive and well. They volunteer their time and efforts to the entity which owns the building, equipment, stock, and memorabilia for the benefit of theatre-goers.

The Theatre Beautiful Limited also has volunteer directors who donate their time and expertise to the business of operating a movie theatre.

This week is National Volunteer Week.

Paid staff run the theatre, but trustees, directors and friends of the theatre, are called upon to help with some of the tasks, including a monthly working bee to move items, clean and undertake maintenance.

There are other roles for volunteers on offer, and anyone who would like to help preserve our theatre is welcome to put their names forward.

Some of the tasks, in addition to those mentioned, include: helping prepare confectionery; ushering and transporting recycling.

If you want to be part of the Regent Theatre family, leave your name and details at the theatre or you are welcome to email me, the editor and a trustee, dean.taylor@nzme.co.nz